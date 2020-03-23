Group of 43 Canadians stranded in Guatemala continue to hope for repatriation flight

A group of 43 students and staff from Canadian universities remain in the limbo of a closed community in San Pedro La Laguna, Guatemala, waiting to know when they can return home.

The group of 36 students from Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg is from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The group has been in the country since early January for an intercultural experiential learning program and was due to return home in April. However, the pandemic has changed these plans, and they now want to leave and be with their families as soon as possible.

But they cannot. The Guatemalan government closed its borders for at least two weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a bit of an anxiety to not know when something will happen. I think if we knew a little more, I would be a little calmer,” said 18-year-old Bethany Regier , at CBC Sunday.

The first-year university student from the Medicine Hat community in southern Alberta said that her peers’ morale seemed high but that she wanted to go home to be with her family.

“Sometimes it’s a little bit of confusion about what’s going on just because it changes so much and there is new news every hour. But overall, we’re doing pretty well here.”

The group must respect the country’s curfew and has been advised not to leave the resort in which it is located.

Canada’s Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a tweet Sunday that the Canadian government is working with airlines to bring Canadians back to Guatemala and six other countries.

Canadian Mennonite University President Cheryl Pauls said the school tried to organize a flight for students about a week and a half ago.

An exit flight was arranged but was soon canceled, Guatemala apparently closed its borders overnight. Pauls said the group had planned to travel to Mexico by bus but decided not to override security concerns and not book pre-booked flights in the country.

Pauls said it was imperative that students get home as quickly as possible. “The main concern was that if there were to be a major COVID-19 epidemic in Guatemala, the local population would not look favorably on the medical care and hospital beds made available to foreigners,” he said. she declared.

In addition, students are literally assigned to residence because they cannot leave their premises because the social distance is considerably more strict than in Canada.

“The group cannot leave the premises of the house where they live. Beyond the sprinkler on the lawn, they cannot go anywhere.”

She stressed that the student program aims to develop intercultural resilience.

“I think when these students come back, they will be able to help others trauma to new situations because of what they have experienced,” she said by telephone in Winnipeg.

Jamie Hall of Winnipeg is watching the news closely while awaiting the return of her 18-year-old son.

“If I could drive there and get it back, I would do it. We want to take it home so badly.” However, he knows that the group is in a better position than many other Canadians stranded abroad, he said.

“They have shelters so we are grateful to them, and they have each other, for which we are also grateful.”

Help may soon arrive. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that WestJet will offer more than 30 international flights for Canadians stranded abroad over the next three days starting Monday.

He also stressed that Air Transat intends to return home thousands of others in the coming days. Trudeau said that Sunwing also offers free flights to the home when there is space on the planes.