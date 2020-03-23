Group of Athletes Around the World Calls for Postponement of Olympic Games

A global group representing Olympic hopefuls is calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control – a decision that the IOC says could take up to four weeks.

“As the world unites to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the IOC … must do the same,” Global Athlete said in a press release on Sunday.

The statement was released hours before the IOC announced that the committee was considering several scenarios and would finalize a decision within four weeks. The games are scheduled to start on July 24.

Group chief executive Rob Koehler reacted to the news, saying it was “unacceptable, irresponsible and, once again, ignores the rights of athletes.”

It echoed what some athletes in the group say, as well as others who have spoken on social media and elsewhere.

“It is weird that the IOC has shown no real leadership,” said Caradh O’Donovan, world founder of athletes from Ireland, whose training in karate was suspended due to restrictions imposed in his country. “They act like it’s normal and it sounds very strange.”

O’Donovan said that inequalities around the world in training, doping control and qualification standards are among his main concerns.

“Without a clear answer, athletes are indirectly invited to train,” said Koehler. “If anyone knows how competitive athletes work, they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals. We understand that this is a difficult decision, but the IOC has a duty of care towards athletes who they have not exercised. “

The group also called on broadcasters, especially NBC, and sponsors to support the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee “with flexibility and understanding during these unknown times”.

Also on Sunday, the world leader in athletics, Seb Coe, called for a postponement of the matches.

“No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but … we cannot organize the event at all costs, certainly not at the expense of the safety of the athletes,” said Coe.

It is a thought taken up by the Global Athlete group.

“My dream is to go to the Olympic Games this year, but it is an impossible task from my point of view and it is the same for a large number of athletes,” said O’Donovan. “I would be absolutely amazed if they continue in July, as planned.”