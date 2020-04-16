Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron says his coronavirus quarantine routine has brought his family closer

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Kirk cameron is busy during class coronavirus pandemic that has kept many people at home and away from their loved ones.

The “Growth painsThe star spoke to Fox News about the global impact of the new virus not only on his daily routine, but also on his work flow, since he was traveling across the country just as the various stops stopped. live events were starting to increase.

‘I was in the middle of a 32 city tour for an event called’Lounge reset“This is an inspiring conference on live marriage and parenting,” Fox News told Fox News on Thursday. “So basically I would travel across the country in our sightseeing bus and we would organize concerts with inspirational messages that would strengthen families, and we would organize these events in churches across the country.”

“When the closure started happening, all of a sudden all the tours in the country were postponed. So instead of a tour of 32 cities, it turned into a tour of 20 cities and everyone went home, “he continued. “So now we just wait and in the meantime I rotate now to spend time doing other things like [the COVID-19 Benefit Concert] Hope Rising [and] like every evening at 6 p.m., I try to pray with the nation on Facebook and Instagram Live. “

“We have a few hundred thousand people who are literally praying together for doctors and nurses and COVID patients and the economy and our leaders, everything,” he added.

The creator of “One on One with Kirk Cameron” and older brother of “Full house“star Candace Cameron Bure, 44, said he took advantage of opportunities to spend real time with his children, despite obstacles on the job front.

“These work challenges, of course, everything is postponed and canceled and closed for live events and other types of things, but on the positive side, I spend a lot more time with our family, with my children like many parents – it’s a blessing and a curse to spend a lot of time with your family, ”said the father of six about the adjustment.

“I have seen funny memes where parents lose their minds because they are at home with their children because the children do not go to school, they are at home and the children go a little crazy too , because spending time with family is not always the easiest thing to do. But it’s also a good thing, ”he added. “So it was really good. We are having fun. “

Part of the fun for Cameron and his company comes from the fact that he’s an outdoorsman and loves being among the stars – not the Hollywood stars, but the bright ones in the sky.

“I had a corn hole installed in the backyard. I have a campfire that I made in my garden – we play basketball, we read books, we make lots of muffins, ”he said.

Repeated Golden Globe contestant joked that he may have broken some rules for staying at home when he and his 17-year-old son James Cameron headed for a summit in California that overlooks Los Angeles and camp on greener pastures.

“Hey – last night I went camping with my son,” said Cameron. “Maybe I broke some rules. You know, but I went up with my son to the top of a mountain and we overlooked the city of Los Angles, and it was beautiful. It’s just sort of a quarantine camp with my son. “

As for what his sister does during these difficult times? Cameron said siblings speak much more often, given the extra time available.

“Well, she’s also at home. And one of the things is that she has done a lot of things online, like everyone else, “he said. “One of the things we did together was this Hope Rising thing – we haven’t organized anything together for years and we’ve probably talked more in the past three weeks than we have done.” last year. . “

“We pass the time by just spending time and being together,” added Cameron.