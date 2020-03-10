Gutfeld on Bernie’s non-plan for the virus

If you want to see the deadly impact of the progressive spirit, look at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., At the Fox News town hall held Monday evening.

In this document, the Democratic presidential nomination candidate said that he would not have closed our borders to protect the Americans from the coronavirus or a similar epidemic, because it would be racist.

“We have a president who spread xenophobic and anti-immigrant sentiment before his election,” said Sanders. “What we need to do is for scientists to carefully consider what we need to do. There are communities where the virus is spread. What does it mean? It can mean self-quarantine. There may not be public meetings. ” But let’s not go back to the same old thing. Isn’t it interesting that a president who demagoguizes and demonizes immigrants, the first thing he can even think of is the closing of the border? “

SANDERS TELLS FOX NEWS CITY HALL THAT IT WILL NOT CLOSE AMERICAN BORDERS DURING CORONAVIRUS-LIKE CONTAGION

Imagine how distraught you must be to say that.

While other countries are experiencing chaos due to the spread of the virus from one travel center to another, here you have a leading democrat who suggests that such prevention is racist. Towards the Chinese and the Italians, in a way.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

The Italians have shut up, idiot. Even for a leftist, Bernie is late.

To date, those who have labeled President Trump racist for blocking travel have already changed their tone for a new smear. Because it worked, they say, “He didn’t do it fast enough.”

He exposes their punitive policy because the designation of “oppressor” as opposed to “oppressed” creates suspicion in all relationships, including black and white, heterosexual and gender – undermining cooperation and community, which prevents any action that would reduce death.

How can you expect to fight a threat, whether it be a virus or a world war, if your leader wants you to fight yourself?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s funny how Bernie thought it was so noble to say that he would make a vaccine free “once” it was available. Why not make it available now? As if things magically appeared before the Socialists took control of the distribution.

Take it from me. When a scientist makes a drug that helps the world, socialists will call him a “bigot” for taking so long. And then smoke it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on March 10, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION FROM GREG GUTFELD