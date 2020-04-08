Gutfeld on what the bar and restaurant industry needs now

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Disasters like the Coronavirus pandemic destroy things, including illusions.

For example, people assume Company the owners are wealthy. Barely. In fact, profit margins are so thin that a single storm could cause them to explode permanently.

Especially the restaurants, which are hit hard these days. When it is finished, an evening will head to 7-Eleven to buy beans.

TOM BASILE: WHO-CHINA CORONAVIRUS FAILED – IT’S TIME FOR US TO DO IT

We care about the waitresses, waiters and, of course, the intensive care specialist at each tavern, the bartender. But to help them, you must first help the owners.

It’s like air emergencies, where the parent has to put on the oxygen mask before helping the kids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NOTICE NEWSLETTER

The guy who owns the bar needs help first and then pays his staff. Otherwise, you end up with closed storefronts. A busy street becomes a skid trail. Cities die this way.

The solution? Glad you asked. I once balanced my checkbook.

So, President Trump, if you listen – I know you are – the first government has to make loans directly to business owners. Remove hiring requirements. If the owner can’t pay it back, it’s on him.

They did it after September 11. It worked.

Loans should also have a long repayment period to reduce suicidal thoughts, as this is where debt can lead. Sixteen percent of all suicides are financially motivated.

The second part involves you, the viewer. You have to go out and spend. Get this oxygen pumping through the system.

But first, you need an incentive. So why not for a year, we make meals and drinks tax deductible? Take these bar tabs and mark them all “self-entertainment.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So if your family goes out and spends $ 200, you get $ 60 later. Let’s put “pleasure” in “reimbursement”.

Because if we don’t, you could lose your favorite bar. Which sucks, because after all this, you’re going to need a drink.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on April 8, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GREG GUTFELD