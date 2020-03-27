H1N1 hits First Nations in northern Manitoba hard – some fear COVID-19 will do the same

Just over a decade ago, hundreds of people started getting sick with flu-like symptoms in the Island Lake region of Manitoba.

It was in 2009 and the H1N1 flu had started to spread. It would cost the remote First Nations in the region a heavy toll, including St. Theresa Point.

The First Nation has been hit hard. Hundreds fell ill and some were hospitalized in Winnipeg, approximately 460 kilometers south, in critical condition. The babies got sick. A pregnant woman had a miscarriage after contracting the virus.

Eleven people in Manitoba died from H1N1. At least three of these deaths occurred in Garden Hill First Nation, where a fourth death was also suspected of being linked to the virus.

Today, near St. Theresa Point – where homes are overcrowded and there is no access to running water – leaders are concerned about COVID-19.

“Of course we are worried. What will happen if there is an epidemic in our community?” St. Theresa Point chief Marie Wood said.

Although frequent hand washing is one of the main recommendations during the epidemic, about half of the 4,500 people living on the reserve do not have ready access to clean water to do so, said Wood.

The people of Norway House are already starting to practice social distancing. Above, community members line up to purchase bingo cards. (Submitted by Ramsey Albert)

When community leaders started telling radio residents to wash their hands for as long as it took to sing Happy Birthday, they began to receive calls from affected group members, she said.

Some residents have access to tap water, but others rely on storage tanks with limited supplies.

“We are just trying to calm them down and tell them to just put the water in the basin and wash your hands with soap, and maybe that will help.”

She is concerned that anyone in the community who gets the coronavirus cannot quarantine easily and can spread it quickly.

“We are told that all you need to do is isolate yourself and if there is someone who has symptoms, sniffles or temperature or cough, they must isolate themselves,” he said. she declared.

“It is very difficult to do this with overcrowding in our community. We have people who have 20 people in a three bedroom house.”

Hundreds of people became ill with flu-like symptoms at St. Theresa Point in 2009 during the H1N1 epidemic. (CBC)

St. Theresa Point is trying to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t see a repeat of 2009. Health Canada has already sent a three-bedroom house on the reserve, which will be used to isolate and test sick people, Wood told me .

New rules will limit the awakenings of deceased people in the community to family members, and attendance at funerals will be limited to 50 people.

Hand sanitizer is being sent to the community and the First Nation has closed most of the accesses to the reserve. As of midnight Wednesday, only essential workers and those bringing supplies will be allowed in.

Wood said his community has asked for a hospital to better serve residents of the Island Lake area, but should instead rely on the nursing station, which is open on weekdays by two doctors by air.

“They will be overwhelmed if there is an epidemic.”

States of emergency

Aboriginal Services Canada stated that as of March 20, 62 Manitoba First Nations have declared a local state of emergency. Many have set up roadblocks to prevent visitors from entering, including the Norway House Cree Nation, which forces anyone who has left and returned to isolate themselves.

Norway House chief Larson Anderson also fears the rapid spread of COVID-19 due to overcrowding and calls on the federal government to provide better housing in his community.

At St. Theresa Point, the community leader says that about half of the reserve population does not have ready access to clean water. Above, a resident washes his hands during the H1N1 epidemic in 2009. (CBC)

“If the pandemic strikes and the houses are overcrowded and [in] bad conditions, so we don’t know what the impact will be, but it won’t be pretty, “he said.

“If it doesn’t hit us and we get homes anyway, we will have a healthier society.”

About half of Norway House’s homes are often left without water for one to 10 days, due to overcrowding and quickly drying tanks, said Anderson.

Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Arlen Dumas, urges all First Nations people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“I want to congratulate the management, but some of the comments are that the urgency of the matter and the questions is not listened to or respected,” he said.

“We need to get this message out to all members of our community, each of whom they individually need to play a role as well, to help all of us … stop the spread of this COVID virus.”

Back at St. Theresa Point, Wood prepares for the arrival of a hand sanitizer and explains the importance of social distance to the people of his First Nation.

“We want to protect the community as a whole.”