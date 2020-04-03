Half of people with coronavirus have no symptoms, data says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

About half of people who have coronavirus have no symptoms, according to data from Iceland, the Italian city of Vo, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Data from these places is of particular interest to researchers because in these places even people without symptoms have been tested – which is not the case in the United States and in most countries, where testing is desperately needed. are mainly used for people with symptoms.

Experts say the discovery has critical implications and shows that even more widespread testing may be required to identify all carriers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should also recommend face coatings in virus hotspots, as this could help prevent the spread of people who have no symptoms.

Here are some of the data the experts are looking at.

Cruise ship

All 3,711 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were tested, 712 tested positive, and of these, 331 (46%) never experienced any external symptoms, according to the Japanese health agency, which was also cited by the CDC.

“Many cases are apparently asymptomatic. This is both good and bad news, as it means that the lethality of the virus may be lower than previously thought, but also that people can unknowingly spread the virus, “said Patrick T. Dolan, virologist at the University of California at San Francisco, at Fox News. .

“It is still too early to be certain, but it is clear that the asymptomatic infection contributes significantly to the spread of SARS-CoV2. This is exactly why strict compliance with social distancing measures is essential, ”he said.

On the cruise ship, nine people died, 10 of whom are still in critical condition. After adjusting for additional deaths and age – all deceased passengers were over 70 and the average age on board was 58 – London researchers used the ship’s data to estimate that the mortality rate for a general population was approximately 0.6%.

Vo, Italy

In the small town of Vò, in the north of Italy, where the first death by coronavirus in Italy occurred, the total population of 3,000 people was tested.

“We tested all residents of Vò … including those who had no symptoms”, two Italian researchers wrote in the Guardian. The researchers were surprised to find that “a significant proportion of the population, around 3%, had already been infected – but most of them were completely asymptomatic”.

“This has allowed us to quarantine people before they show signs of infection and to stop the spread of the coronavirus [in Vò]”The researchers noted.

Health experts contacted by Fox News have all said that asymptomatic carriers are a major problem. The situation calls for “a better national policy of generalized screening to isolate cases,” said Ali S. Khan, the dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The U.S. started testing late, but quickly become a world leader in this field after the abolition of numerous regulations in mid-March.

Iceland

In Iceland, more than 6% of the entire country has been tested, by far the largest proportion in the world. Almost half of these tests were done as part of a “screening program”, in which anyone who requests a test can get one, even if they have mild or no symptoms.

“Of the 5,502 samples collected as part of the screening program between March 13 and March 19, 50 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 … 66 percent of these people reported symptoms, such as coughing and body pain, “Kjartan Hreinn Njálsson, Icelandic Health Authority told Fox News, adding that the other third had no symptoms.

People without symptoms can spread the disease, but “we know that the virus is much more likely to spread from person to person if the infected virus has symptoms,” said Njálsson.

The good news is that a high rate of non-symptomatic cases means that more people will be fine than the researchers thought. But virologists note that even taking this into account, more than a million people could die if no precautions were taken.

“Respect social isolation and other measures such as wearing a facial mask, perhaps even homemade, when you go out to buy food or buy medicine,” says Dr. Peter Kolchinsky, The Great American Drug Deal: a new prescription for innovative and affordable drugsSaid Fox News. He trained as a virologist and is managing partner of RA Capital Management, which is investing in new drugs.

“We all have to try not to get infected to reduce the burden on hospitals until we get effective treatments and vaccines. When we get generalized tests, people can go back to work with other people they trust to have been tested, “he said.

