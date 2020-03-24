Halfway houses in Nova Scotia experience increased calls to COVID-19 community

Halfway houses in Nova Scotia are not seeing a noticeable increase in the number of people trying to access shelters as the COVID-19 protocols increase, but they are experiencing an increase in calls.

Shiva Nourpanah, provincial coordinator for the Nova Scotia Transition House Association, said workers are receiving more and more calls for advice, counseling and safety planning.

“The predictions of experts in the field are that at every moment of heightened social emotion, there has been a spike in domestic violence, unfortunately,” Nourpanah said in a telephone interview.

“So, absolutely, the expectations are that violence will increase in families and households, which may already be prone to it.”

One of the challenges in Nova Scotia with the restrictions in place to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, which includes the closure of schools, daycares and many businesses, is that for people who live in houses that are not not safe or prone to violence, there are now few respite options.

The YWCA of Halifax runs a program that helps women out of violent situations. Executive Director Miia Suokonautio said the program coordinator had recently seen her entire workload stop.

The lack of calls reflects how difficult it is for people to make plans right now, she said.

“You don’t have a break,” she said. “He is not at work.”

Suokonautio said she did not proactively contact women, as this could inadvertently inform someone of the woman’s plans. She knows of a case where a woman was preparing to leave and then putting things on hold.

Research and experience show that the greatest risk comes when women prepare to leave or report someone, said Suokonautio. In times like these, where there may not be many privacy opportunities to prepare, parturition can be a survival strategy.

Miia Suokonautio is the Executive Director of the YWCA Halifax. (CBC)

At the YWCA, the feeling is that people are delaying their departure and that a peak in calls could occur when people start returning to work and that makes it easier for people to get out, said Suokonautio.

Nourpanah said halfway houses, like everywhere else, abide by the Chief Medical Officer of Health’s orders, which include social distancing. The houses no longer have joint meals and group activities and workshops have been suspended.

Outreach work has been shifted almost exclusively to the telephone, which can be a challenge in rural communities, she said.

“They would physically contact the women who called them and who needed support,” said Nourpanah.

The challenges of the changing times also extend to house workers, who, like many people, face problems related to transportation and childcare, she said.

“These are the issues that are a constant source of concern and anxiety for CEOs,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the two women want the public to know that their services remain in place and ready to help.

“People are ready to respond”

Suokonautio said that if people don’t feel comfortable calling, they can send text messages. If the situations are particularly precarious, the services remain ready to take action, and that includes the police, she said.

“I think the message is that there are people ready to respond,” she said. “If you assess that what is low is what you need, we will not judge it, but if you feel that you have to go out, no one has stopped providing services.”

Although the halfway houses have suspended the acceptance of physical donations, Nourpanah said they are still accepting financial donations, which at the moment are most likely to go towards cleaning supplies. Many halfway houses are also looking for local caterers who could produce individual serving meals, she said.

A spokesperson for the provincial women’s office said they are in regular contact with each halfway house “to make sure that when problems arise we can respond with resources and support.”

