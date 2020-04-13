Hand sanitizer may be more difficult for consumers to find during a coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Hand sanitizer may be more difficult to find for WE. in the middle of coronavirus pandemic due to a shortage of plastic bottles and a key compound used in the process, according to a report last Wednesday.

Plastic container producer Berry Global Group Inc. says that increased food production during the epidemic forced them to devote many of these resources elsewhere because of the need for people to eat.

“We don’t sell 6-ounce containers to hand sanitizer manufacturers, we sell them to yogurt manufacturers,” spokeswoman Amy Waterman said, according to Bloomberg.

Health care organizations also request shipments first because of the importance of protecting front-line workers, which means consumers may have to wait – as sales in the United States have increased 239% in March compared to last year, according to data from Nielsen.

QYK Brands LLC, a California-based cosmetics company, sells more hand sanitizer than any other product, but the plastic containers and chemicals needed to make the gel are limited, said the general manager of the offer, Rakesh Tammabattula, to the media company.

He added that the demand is going to competitors like GOJO Industries Inc., the manufacturer of Purell or CVS Health Corp.

Other companies are forced to adapt to meet growing demand.

Distilleries across the United States help make a hand sanitizer, producing thousands of gallons a day. Bacardi, whose facility in Jacksonville, Florida, has bottled 24,000 gallons alone – 120,000 units of 750 ml bottles – that will be shipped to each of the 67 counties in Florida. Most of these shipments will go to front-line health care workers because they need the products the most.

“Our goal was to really target those who are on the front line of this pandemic and who are likely to interact with the public. This lends itself to our first responders and our healthcare professionals, ”said Darrin Mueller, Director of Operations for Bacardi Bottling Corporation. Fox News. “So those in the hospitals who lack supplies, those in the field.”

RPP Products Inc. normally manufactures automotive fluids, but they started producing disinfectants a few weeks ago and are capable of producing approximately 150,000 gallons per week. Due to a shortage of widely used bottles, they have to package them in automotive bottles.

“If you want to go out and try to find bottles that everyone wants to use, you’re not going to use them. You’re going to wait for weeks and months,” said CEO Eric Zwigart, according to Bloomberg.

Even a company like Lubrizol Corp., which produces Carbomer polymers used to thicken disinfectant formulations, has seen “an unprecedented increase in demand”. Health care companies get the first crack at their orders.

Zwigart says they will have to adapt and pack their disinfectant with all the materials they have to get it out on time.

“It is not easy in these times,” he told the press company. “You are doing your best.”

