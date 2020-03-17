Hans von Spakovsky: Can Trump use coronavirus to delay 2020 elections?

With the closure of Congress, the Supreme Court, sports leagues, schools and many businesses across America, only time will tell if we are cautious enough or engage in a hysterical reaction to the coronavirus . But for those imaginative journalists who see a Russian hiding behind each tree and keep asking me if President Trump can use this pandemic as an excuse to delay the 2020 presidential election, The answer is no.”

Under our Constitution, the executive has no power to delay, postpone or change the November federal elections, let alone the remaining national primaries. On the other hand, Congress and the states have this authority.

Congress has no authority over state elections or party primaries other than the requirements of federal laws such as the Voting Rights Act and various constitutional amendments that prohibit states from discriminating against or limiting access to the process to vote. But when it comes to setting the dates for political party primaries or general elections for state officials, including presidential primaries, or how you can vote (in person or by mail), the federal government does not have the power to dictate the time, place or manner of these elections.

State governments can certainly change the dates of their presidential primaries or any other state primary they hold. In some states such as Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia, governors are empowered to take such action without the approval of their legislatures d ‘State.

In Florida, for example, the governor has the power under state law to suspend or delay an election by issuing an executive order declaring a state of emergency, although a new election must then take place within 10 days or as soon as possible thereafter.

This really happened in New York due to the September 11 attacks. New York had a primary on September 11, 2001. In fact, a political unknown named Michael Bloomberg was running for the GOP primary for the mayor of New York. Polling stations opened at 6 a.m., but statewide voting was suspended by Governor George Pataki after the attacks. A new election was held two weeks later.

But the federal government cannot change the date for these state primaries. Since all 50 states and the District of Columbia allow voters to vote by mail-in ballots, which can be easily obtained, completed and mailed without anyone leaving their home, there appears to be little reason to do it. The cancellation and delay in New York primary due to the September 11 attacks on polling day itself was an extraordinary event made necessary by unique and tragic circumstances. This is not the current situation.

Congress has the power, under section I, section 4 of the Constitution, to intervene and change state laws and rules when it wishes with regard to “times, places and ways” congressional elections. The Congress fixed the date of the election of all the members of the House of Representatives the “following Tuesday after the 1st Monday of November, every even year”. Federal law fixes the same day for the election of American senators whose terms expire.

Likewise, under Article II, Section 1, Congress has the power to fix “the time of election of electors and the day on which they will cast their votes, which day will be the same throughout the United States”. Since it is the Electoral College that selects our president, Congress has the power to determine when our general federal elections will be held when voters vote for the presidential voters lists in their respective states.

Congress set the date for this vote on the same day as the congressional elections, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The electors chosen by the electors then voted for the president on “the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December”. None of these federal statutes contain provisions allowing the president or any other official or body of executive power to change the date of the election even in the event of an emergency, whether it is the threat of illness. like the coronavirus or a terrorist attack.

On the other hand, Congress has the power to do so if both the House and the Senate adopt an amendment to these laws and the President signs it. This amendment could either change the date of the election or delegate to the President the possibility of changing the date under certain emergency conditions, in the same way as the authority granted to certain governors by state laws.

But without that happening – and it is highly unlikely since neither party controls the two chambers of Congress – we will have federal elections on November 3, whatever happens with the coronavirus.

