Hantavirus kills man in China affected by coronavirus, report says

A man who died in China on Monday has been tested positive for hantavirus, senior officials to test 32 others who had traveled on a bus with him before his death, Global Times report. Rat-borne disease, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person to person, is usually transmitted to patients when they breathe virus-contaminated air through excrement rodents.

It is also possible to get the virus from the bite of an infected rodent, or if people touch something that has been contaminated with urine, feces, or saliva from rodents, and then touch their nose or mouth. It may also be possible to get the virus by eating food contaminated with feces, urine or saliva from an infected rodent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The man, from Yunnan province, was in transit to Shandong province to work at the time of his death, the newspaper said. The man was not identified, nor his occupation. The results of the additional 32 passengers were also not immediately available.

Symptoms of the disease include fatigue, fever, and muscle pain, as well as headache, dizziness, chills, and abdominal pain. Late symptoms can include coughing and shortness of breath, and the disease has a mortality rate of around 38%. Several of the symptoms mimic the signs of COVID-19, which has infected more than 81,600 people in China, causing 3,285 deaths.

The COVID-19 epidemic was traced back to Wuhan and is believed to have initially surrounded a live animal market in the city. COVID-19 is part of a family of coronaviruses that can cause disease in humans and animals. Strains that infect animals can sometimes infect people, but the case is rare, according to the CDC.

The health agency says the exact origin of the current COVID-19 epidemic is unknown, but compared it to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which appeared in animals before spreading to it. man.