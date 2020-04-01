“Happy Days” stars Don Most and Anson Williams reunited for “Harvest Time”: “Surely it will surprise people”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

“Happy Days” stars Don most and Anson williams came together in the hope of reuniting families as they practice social distance for Coronavirus pandemic.

The actors appear together in the first scripted program since playing the friends Ralph and Potsie in the hit series, Fox News learned. This time, Most and Williams play the role of brothers in the comedy “Harvest Time”, a half-hour program aired on YouTube on April 1.

“Harvest Time”, written by award-winning playwright Frederick Stroppel, tells the story of a man on dialysis (Williams) who desperately needs a transplant. His brother (Most) promised to donate his kidney until he got a better deal on eBay.

“We are currently in a troubling and insulating period in our world; people are looking for comfort on familiar faces and are turning to on-demand entertainment to take a break from the COVID-19 24/7 news cycle”, a said executive producer David Levin. Fox News in a statement. “Since there is a halt in production from most shows and sporting events, we thought fans would appreciate seeing this material from beloved actors.”

“We have a little entertainment that we thought we would share with you,” said Most, 66. “Anson and I have come together for the first time since” Happy Days “to shoot this wonderful film.”

“We want to wish you a safe time during this unusual time, and we wanted to do something special,” added 70-year-old Williams. “Hey, we’re all stuck at home, so we thought it would be a good time to share it. It’s kind of a nice April Fool’s present for our fans. I think you’re going to love it.”

Most have told Fox News that their latest collaboration will particularly appeal to longtime fans of “Happy Days,” which aired from 1974 to 1984.

“Everyone who grew up watching” Happy Days “should get a kick out of seeing Anson and I together, especially in a completely different way,” said Most. “It will certainly surprise people, but it will certainly entertain, make you laugh and discuss it with others afterwards.” Please note that this is PG. “

“Days Happy Days’ was a success because it brought a friend around the TV, a show that appealed to all ages of a family, “said Williams, who also directed” Harvest Time “. “With families kidnapped together during our current crisis, Don Most and I thought how great it would be to broadcast a show, with for the first time since“ Happy Days ”, in totally different roles, a chance to bring a bright spot for viewers during this troubling period … “Harvest Time” is definitely a show that will help you forget your problems and bring back a happy day. “

In 2017, most said Fox News the cast of “Happy Days” has remained close over the years.

“We have always been good friends,” he said at the time. “We were so close during the filming of” Happy Days “. Everyone got busy, of course, doing different things. But we always keep in touch. Ron [Howard] is a little more difficult to pin down as it is very busy and all over the world. But we keep in touch mainly by e-mail and we meet once or twice a year. As for Henri [Winkler], I had lunch with him a few months ago. We sent an email last week.

“As for Anson Williams, we speak regularly,” he said. “We talk every week and we see each other a little. We stayed very, very tight. I saw Marion ross not too long ago, and I played golf with Scott Baio about a month ago. We have maintained friendships. It may sound like a cliché, but we were really like a family. This is correct in our case. “

“Harvest Time” will be presented on April 1 at 9 p.m. IS on YouTube.