Harvey Weinstein transferred to New York State Maximum Security Prison

Harvey Weinstein is now under the New York Custody and was transferred to the Wende Correctional Center, a maximum security prison located in the town of Alden, in the county of Erie, just east of Buffalo and near the Canadian border.

Fox News learned that he had been detained at the Ministry of Correctional Services and Community Supervision (DOCCS) on Wednesday.

He will remain in Wende at least throughout his classification process in the state prison system, which could take weeks. After that, he could be assigned to another maximum security state facility to serve the rest of his sentence.

The decision will be based on “Weinstein’s safety, health and mental health needs,” according to general guidelines for inmates. Other DOCCS considerations may be the type of crime he committed, his widespread awareness, and even the type of behavior he previously engaged in in the local. jail.

The dishonored film magnate was sentenced to 23 years in prison just over a week ago and ended up being transferred to Bellevue hospital for another heart procedure.

He spent five days in the hospital penitentiary before being transferred to the famous New York Island Prison, Rikers Island, where he remained two more days until the state took him into his care. .

The former Hollywood producer will be 68 on Thursday. His first parole date is November 9, 2039, when he turns 87, or he could serve his 23 years until February 23, 2043, at age 90.

In February, Weinstein was convicted of third degree rape and criminal sex as he argued, he simply had consensual “extramarital relations” with the victims.