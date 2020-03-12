Harvey Weinstein’s phrase: what it means to his family and what is the next step in the California criminal case

Harvey WeinsteinThe legal troubles are far from over.

The dishonored film magnate was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York on Wednesday after being convicted of third degree rape and criminal sex – all of this, he said, was the result of extramarital affairs.

The dishonored 67-year-old producer is the father of five children. “One of the many people Harvey Weinstein injured was his children, who are the innocent victims of his behavior,” said a Los Angeles-based family lawyer. Christopher melcher, who was not involved in the case, told Fox News. “He expressed remorse for having a business but focused on how it affected him, not on the pain and embarrassment it caused his children.”

Melcher said it could be difficult for Weinstein’s children to reject him, even if he was angry with him.

“He could spend the rest of his life in detention, so regardless of their relationship, it will be based on authorized prison visits or through calls and mail,” said Melcher. “They hope they find a way to reconcile.”

New York Family Law Attorney Heidi harris, who was not involved in the case either, said the youngest child would be most affected by their father’s conviction.

“The children are 9 and 6 years old. If there is resistance to the idea that they see their father in prison, a judge may have to decide whether it is in their best interest to go or not, “Harris told Fox News.

Harris said the decision could be made after appointing a lawyer to represent the children, or even the judge speaking directly to them – and the children’s connections to Weinstein would play a role.

“If they were very close to him, it is likely that they would continue to see him with some regularity,” said Harris. “Otherwise, a judge can order fewer visits.”

Weinstein shared his two youngest children with Georgina Chapman. They were married from 2007 to 2018.

Weinstein may request a reduction in child support after conviction, which Harris says could take the form of asset acquisitions.

“In New York, it is very difficult to reverse a child support order made under an agreement,” said Harris, adding that Weinstein “should show an unintended and unforeseen change of circumstances.”

Harris noted that imprisonment could be one of these unintended changes. “If he just stops paying, the court can make a cash judgment and his ex-wife can use it to fetch her assets to recover support.”

Between his current age and his bad health, Weinstein may not see the end of his 23-year sentence, after which he will be around 90 years old.

David P. Shapiro, a San Diego lawyer who was not involved in the case either, told Fox News that unless his sentence is reduced or his convictions are quashed, Weinstein “will die in prison, as feared his defense attorneys. “

He said reducing or canceling a sentence on appeal “is highly unlikely, but possible,” adding: “The appeal process is long, but he has no other choice if he wants to. become a free man again. “

Phoenix criminal defense lawyer Adam Feldman, also not involved in the case, echoed the feeling that Weinstein would probably not survive his sentence if it remained unchanged, and said that a few factors could have led to his sentence.

“The number of women making impact statements to victims may have helped the judge to think that a 23-year prison sentence is exactly what Weinstein deserved,” said Feldman. “The publicity of the case probably guided the judge in his final decision.”

Feldman also noted that the #MeToo movement likely led to the case in the first place.

Authorities have already started Weinstein’s extradition process to California to face similar charges against him in the state, where he will continue to face more of his accusers, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office.

“At the very least, Los Angeles prosecutors may be able to testify many of Weinstein’s previous accusers at the California trial for wrongdoing that they claim was committed outside the state,” said said Shapiro. “The number of non-charged complainants who will all be allowed to testify will ultimately depend on the trial judge.”

