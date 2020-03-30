“Have a little compassion”: Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still don’t know how they will get home

With an influenza epidemic, four deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19, the week was horrible for the 1243 passengers – including 247 Canadians – stranded aboard the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship currently sailing offshore from Nicaragua.

Passengers can now add more issues to the list: although the Zaandam was allowed to pass through the Panama Canal on Sunday evening, passengers are still unsure where the cruise ship will dock and when it will be able to return home. him.

The ship intended to moor and let passengers disembark in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but politicians are now concerned about letting in a ship affected by a coronavirus.

“We have enough to keep busy with our people in Florida,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday at a press conference where he detailed COVID-19’s record on his state .

“They don’t want us there, so where are we going to go?” said Zaandam passenger from Toronto, Cheryle Stothard. She and her husband were confined to their cabin last week due to the epidemic of illness.

“Crossing the Panama Canal is useless if we can’t get down to Florida,” said the 71-year-old.

Cheryle Stothard and her husband Tony from Toronto are still on the Zaandam and have developed a cough and runny nose. (Submitted by Cheryle Stothard)

Since stopping its cruise to South America on March 14 due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the Zaandam has been looking for a place to dock so that passengers can return home.

Holland America announced on Friday that four “older” passengers died and many others had “symptoms of flu-like illness”. Currently 73 passengers and 116 crew members are ill.

The Zaandam carries 586 crew members – including one Canadian.

None of the dead are Canadian. Holland America did not provide a cause of death for the four passengers, but said the ship tested “a number” of patients for COVID-19 on Thursday, and two were positive.

Passengers Chris and Anna Joiner send a message to the Canadian government asking for help when trapped on the Zaandam. (Submitted by Chris Joiner)

Passengers took hope this weekend after learning that Zaandam could go through the Panama Canal.

But Holland America’s plan to moor in Fort Lauderdale is not a done deal because Broward County, which includes the city, has not yet given the green light.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine told CBC News the county is already overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases – more than 1,000 to date – he is therefore afraid to let in a ship which will aggravate his problems.

“We are a hotspot here. Our medical facilities are taxed,” said Udine. “If there are patients who have to leave, I want them to be able to leave … but where are they going to go? Which hospitals will be able to take them?”

“Someone has to let us dock”

Udine’s apprehension is overwhelming for passenger Passenger Margaret Tilley, who is desperate to return home to Nanaimo, British Columbia.

“Let’s have some compassion,” said the 71-year-old. “It doesn’t seem fair. Someone has to let us dock.”

The Zaandam began its cruise on March 7 and initially planned to dock on March 16 in Punta Arenas, Chile, to disembark passengers early. However, the country refused to allow passengers to disembark, so the ship headed for Fort Lauderdale.

Over the weekend, Tilley and her husband – along with 795 other passengers – were transferred to the Zaandam’s twin ship, the Rotterdam. Holland America sent the ship, along with medical supplies and more personnel, to meet the Zaandam and transfer “healthy” passengers to Rotterdam.

Just let us go directly from the boat to a vehicle and to the airport. We don’t want to stay in Fort Lauderdale. – Margaret Tilley, passenger

The two ships were able to cross the Panama Canal. Tilley said she wanted Broward County to know that healthy Canadians on board would not be a burden and that they just wanted to go home.

“Let us just go straight from the boat to a vehicle and to the airport. We don’t want to stay in Fort Lauderdale.”

The Rotterdam cruise ship joined the Zaandam on Friday to deliver medical supplies and transfer healthy passengers to Rotterdam. (Submitted by Margaret Tilley)

Udine said all passengers should be quarantined on arrival, as some may be asymptomatic.

“There are a lot of things that will have to be sorted out by this cruise ship before you just land in Broward County.”

Udine said the county will review a plan on how Holland America will handle the situation and will likely make a decision soon.

Meanwhile, more passengers are feeling bad. Stothard said that she and her husband Tony both developed a runny nose and a cough. This means that they must stay in their cabin, on board the Zaandam with the sick passengers who are isolated.

“We have to go down,” said Stothard. “The longer we stay here, the more cases we will have.”

On Sunday, Rotterdam and Zaandam crossed the Panama Canal. (Submitted by Margaret Tilley)

Why did they go on a cruise?

Some CBC readers have wondered why passengers boarded a cruise on March 7 when COVID-19 was spreading around the world.

CBC News asked several Canadian passengers on board the Zaandam. They replied that when they started their trip, there were very few cases of COVID-19 in South America.

The continent has had no cases before one was confirmed in Brazil February 26.

Some passengers also stated that when they had to start their journey, there was no possibility of obtaining a refund.

Tilley and her husband left Nanaimo on February 28 and traveled for a week to Argentina before their cruise. She said that looking back, she sees the warning signs.

“[The virus] was in China, “she said of the period.” We thought South America would be safer. “