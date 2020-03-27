Hayley Wickenheiser tells the IOC the truth with sport and medicine colliding

In what she calls the “final straw” moment, Hayley Wickenheiser had to empty her conscience and say something.

Faced with two very different scenarios taking place at exactly the same time, Wickenheiser found his two worlds – sport and medicine – colliding.

It was her unique position as a six-time Olympian, member of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee and doctor in training that enabled Wickenheiser to speak her truth with conviction and to launch a global movement, the one she could never have imagined.

Since the beginning of January, Wickenheiser, an aspiring emergency physician in the final year of medical school at the University of Calgary, has been in emergency rooms in the Greater Toronto Area, seeing firsthand the escalation and the severity of COVID-19.

It was in one of these hospitals about two weeks ago when she had a moment that deeply moved her.

“Being involved in a situation where a young airline pilot was severely hypoxic and had to be intubated,” Wickenheiser told CBC Sports, describing the process of inserting a breathing tube into the patient’s throat.

“I just saw the anguish of many of my supervising doctors trying to understand how to protect themselves while having to deal with the arrival of these patients. I do not treat these patients but I watch what is happening. the impression that I have observed this pandemic from the front lines. “

She could feel increased stress and fear in the hospitals where she trained – “floating anxiety” in the words of a friend from Wickenheiser who has been an emergency room doctor for 20 years.

WATCH | Hayley Wickenheiser explains why she had to speak:

The great and current Canadian hockey medical student Hayley Wickenheiser wants Canadians to stay united and be proud of the work done to fight COVID-19. 1h30

The next morning, after this very real and disturbing experience of being in the emergency room with the pilot, Wickenheiser read the headlines of the International Olympic Committee, insisting that the Games in Tokyo would take place as planned in July.

She couldn’t believe what she was reading.

“It was so incredibly deaf. It was not about the health and safety of the athletes. It was everything else,” said Wickenheiser.

“The conflict I had was not about speaking. It was the way I spoke with the goal that I am sitting, which was a foot in medicine and a foot in sport and what I had seen in recent months and what I had heard from my friends. “

Wickenheiser contacted the President of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Tricia Smith, as well as Olympic champions Mark Tewksbury and Beckie Scott, both of whom have extensive IOC experience.

“I called Beckie. At the IOC level, I’m still wondering what Beckie would do at the time of the conflict? I told her that,” said Wickenheiser. “I couldn’t have lived with myself if I had let it pass for another day. It was wrong. We talked about it and after hanging up on the phone, I knew exactly what to do.”

In what has become a now famous tweet that is starting the movement, Wickenheiser sent a message to his Twitter account.

“I think the IOC insisting that it will go ahead with such conviction is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity. We do not know what will happen in the next 24 hours, let alone the next three months, “she said.

I have thought about it a lot and in the past few days my point of view has changed. I was elected to represent and protect the athletes. As a member of IOCAC, 6x Olympian and doctor in training on the front lines in the emergency until this week, here are my thoughts on @Olympic Games : pic.twitter.com/vrvfsQZ1GO & mdash;@ wick_22

In the hours and days that followed, the message traveled around the world. Wickenheiser quickly heard from IOC representatives.

“They were not happy. They thought I had to get their approval before I spoke. I replied with that I did not know that freedom of expression had to go through the IOC,” said Wickenheiser.

“I was not elected by the athletes of the world to be told what to say. I think I have a very unique vision of this situation and I felt quite confident to know what I was talking about.”

Wickenheiser said it was remarkable how the Canadian sport system rallied as a result of his message, ultimately removing Team Canada from competition in the summer if the Games were to go as planned.

Two days after the COC’s decision, the IOC announced that it would postpone the Olympic Games until 2021.

“I am so proud. I am so proud of Canada,” she said.

“I will say that this is not the first time that Canada has taken the lead. During the Russian doping scandal, it was Canada that led the charge there. I have the impression that many times Canada on the world stage is not afraid to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done. “

Wickenheiser has led Team Canada to battle on the ice 276 times in his career – on the front line for 23 years alongside his teammates, draped in the maple leaf. She had 168 goals and 211 assists in that period, which earned her a spot at the Hockey Hall of Fame last fall.

Although all her golden moments bring great pride to the native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, it is perhaps at this moment that Wickenheiser is most proud of what is happening in her country of origin.

“Even though I have been on a hockey team my whole life, I feel like all of Canada, we are a team right now. We have to take care of each other and shoot each other” she said.

“It is personal for me. I love Canada and I feel that there is no other country in the world in which I would like to live this. I am really very proud of our politicians to the grocers who make their best. I really believe this. “

They were not happy. They felt that I had to get their approval before speaking. I replied with “I did not know that freedom of expression had to go through the IOC. – Hayley Wickenheiser on the IOC’s response to his tweet

Wickenheiser does everything it can to provide the best information to family, friends and even people she barely knows when meeting at the grocery store.

“I was at the grocery store the other day and I went in and there were these young girls at the checkout that I see all the time. They looked at me and they had gloves on and they said, ‘Shall we be safe? “” Said Wickenheiser.

The captain saw this as a teaching moment and right in the middle of the grocery gave a 10 minute tutorial on how to put the gloves on safely and take them off for protection.

“I started crying in the grocery store. And then I went back two days ago and they had plexiglass and they were wearing masks and gloves,” said Wickenheiser. “We all clapped our hands and we cheered. The store manager was there too. They took additional action.”

Wickenheiser says she will continue to be relentless in sharing important information and hope with as many people as she can during this global pandemic.

Instructions given to his parents, who returned from Hawaii two weeks ago to isolate themselves, to his son who is safe and immersed in his university studies in Vancouver, to his friends and really to whomever will listen, Wickenheiser resumes once again the call. to lead a team.

“Maybe it’s incredibly moving for me because it’s so personal. I spent hundreds of hours in emergency rooms with these people on the front line, now putting their lives and their families in danger to save the lives of others, “said Wickenheiser. .

And she does all this while spending every moment of her waking up outside of phone calls and messages to continue studying medicine, aware that at any moment she could be tapped on the shoulders, this time without a stick but protective equipment individual, to dress and take a frontline battle for Canada.

“I am trying to learn medicine because who knows how long it will last and when someone like me as an intern could be called,” said Wickenheiser.

“Obligation to be ready”

“Like what’s going on in Italy where they sent 10,000 doctors without finishing their final exam. So I think it’s an obligation to study every day and stay on top of everything in case there is a where I could be more helpful. “

In the meantime, Wickenheiser says she continues to be so grateful for all the work done by her friends and colleagues in the medical field who work tirelessly to save lives while protecting themselves.

“I have such respect. I know how much they care. These frontline workers are the people I know. And that’s the life I have lived outside of sport,” said Wickenheiser.

“If everyone is really listening to the advice of our doctors and washing their hands, I know we’re going to see the light.”