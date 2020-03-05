He became the world’s best parabob threader as the base jump paralyzed him

The wooden living room table can house most of the praise earned by Ronnie Bisonnet. But he must find room for his latest honor, the Parabob Threading World Cup this season.

His giant glass trophies bump into each other as he moves them around. The new one fits, but only marginally, with a margin of only one millimeter. This trophy is the fourth overall victory in the World Cup.

“My kids tease me that I have to get something a bit more solid than the table,” he jokes.

After he was paralyzed in a base jump accident in 2004, Bisonnet became parabob threading. He was jumping off Idaho Bridge when the parachute line wrapped around his foot and crashed into the river below. It was a devastating injury to adrenaline addicts. He was famous for pushing the boundaries with competitive skydivers and base jumpers.

Relying on wheelchairs, he wanted to find sports that fit the new environment, but none was extreme. That is until he is slid on a bobsled.

Unlike a healthy bobsled, a bisonet cannot run and dive into a sled. The Parabo Threader uses a mechanical launch at the top of the truck so everyone can get the same start. (Viesturs Lācis / IBSF)

“I got off the bobsled track on my first run.” Oh, hey, this is awesome, this is very cool, “he said. “I felt exactly like my first jump, my first skydive. I was immediately hooked.”

During the summer, he continued to wheelchair skydiving and base jumping, but was able to continue in parabobsled. He quickly learned that there were many similarities and similar skill sets between sliding and jumping.

“In skydiving, you need to be fast, high adrenaline, take adrenaline and use it instead of controlling yourself, so you can focus and use it. . “

Visonnet has been participating in this sport for only seven years, but has won impressive medals and trophies. “My son probably believes that there is about 70,75 pounds of glass and crystal worth there.” (Haydon Watters / CBC)

He compares the two rotating ropes inside the bobsled with the two ropes used to help the parachute.

“All of these skills are what I’ve been doing for 20 years. All I had to do was apply them to different sports.”

“Keep many people away”

The fledgling sport is still relatively new, and the World Cup circuit has only existed since 2015. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s Parabob Threader roster for the 2019-20 season lists only 33 sledges from 17 countries.

Despite the intense battles involved, it is not a Paralympic sport. Provisionally included in the 2022 match in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) accepted the plans after stating that the sport did not meet the requirements for the number of players Was.

Bisonnet has not stopped skydiving or base jumping since his accident. These are his summer sports, but Para Bobsled has become his winter sport. (Haydon Watters / CBC)

Bissonnette is working hard and trying to lead the sport to the 2026 Paralympics. The IPC will open an application later this month and aims to make a decision before the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Sports need more competitors to get there. He has been recruiting for years, but few have tried it.

“Scares many people sitting in chairs,” he said. “They are afraid to re-injure themselves or do not want to push the boundaries.”

Bisonnet loves the independence that sports offers. “Everything is in me. If I mess it up, it’s all my fault. Hopefully it all depends on me. And because no one else can rely or blame, I like it.” (Viesturs Lācis / IBSF)

This season, he made his first breakthrough. He remains a paralyzed chest-down below a former competitive boxer from London, Ontario, Lee Thibault. He was also struggling to find a sport to fill the boxing void. Bisonette encouraged him to try parabob threading-and came back in a hurry.

“It’s more powerful for me than boxing,” said Thibault.

There are several bobsled players in Ontario. But there are no tracks here. Haydn Watters of the CBC met Bob Threader, who explained how they make it work. 4:45

After the mixed results of the season, Tibaud took the top six in the final race of the World Cup circuit. “To me, it felt like gold.”

He believes he has paved the way for the Bisonnet and has given all athletes a truck hint, regardless of competing nations. He wants to be one of the top sports one day.

“He is a good role model for sports,” said Thibault. “It’s very exciting to know how hard he worked.”

No viable funds

Bisonette may be at the top of his game, but he is considering leaving. He could not make a living from it because there was no viable funding. Sponsorship can cover a small sum, but athletes are largely out of pocket.

Bisonette couldn’t afford it himself, so his father refinanced his house to travel and compete.

“It’s hard to talk. I suffocate. It shouldn’t be,” said Elson Bisonnet. “I should help him, and here he is taking care of me. I am very proud.”

When he’s out, Bisonnet trains at the gym at Brock University in St. Catharines. He spins the entire machine and tries to stay as good as possible. “I skip the foot day every day,” he laughed. (Haydon Watters / CBC)

This season’s training was particularly surprising. The Bisonette-trained Calgary bobsleigh truck was typically closed, leaving Whistler as Canada’s only bobsleigh truck.

Paraboobs radar uses the same truck as a healthy threader, but relies on mechanical firing at the top of the truck so everyone can get the same start. However, Bisonnet stated that some trucks were even wary of wearing parabob threaders and were concerned that they could be injured.

Lead the sport at 55

Visonnet is leading the sport in the World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway later this month.

A 55-year-old bisonet is much older than most athletes. Some of his fellow competitors are younger than his children. But he continues as long as he is competitive.

Bissonet will be hosting the last race of the season, the World Championships. It will take place at the end of March in Lillehammer, Norway. He heads for the championship as a favorite. “Now everyone is fascinating me.” (Viesturs Lācis / IBSF)

“Young punk needs to knock me out.”

He is bringing sports to the Paralympics and trying to win his first gold medal. It was his “main focus” since he started.

“If we aren’t included … I’ll look at that table and see a bunch of glass that costs enormously without doing anything,” he said. “Inclusion is the only goal.”