“He was not sentenced to death”: living in fear of COVID-19 behind bars

Deanna Henry panics if her husband doesn’t call her every day at the usual time.

Jonathan Henry is serving a 10-year sentence at Edmonton Institution.

“It literally consumes me every day,” she said. “If I don’t hear about him when I usually do, I’m even more worried that maybe they’ve gotten into a lockout. And if they get into a lockout, we don’t know not when they come out again. ”

According to court records, 32-year-old Jonathan Henry has a large criminal record, mostly made up of drugs and weapons.

In October 2017, Henry was convicted after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as several counts of firearms.

Henry is eligible for parole and a hearing is scheduled for May, but he is concerned about spending more time behind bars while the COVID-19 crisis deepens.

“I have chronic asthma,” he told CBC News in a telephone interview from the prison. “I’m taking high blood pressure medication, so I’m more likely to get anything.”

Detainees are not given hand sanitizers and the only way to wash their hands regularly is to use dish soap, since buying a bar of soap is expensive behind bars and soap is kept for showers, a he declared.

Jonathan Henry, 32, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for drug and gun offenses. (Deanna Henry)

Henry does not think all staff take the threat of coronavirus seriously.

“They think it’s a big joke,” he said. “You are going to request something like an application form and it will pretend to sneeze on the application form. Like, it’s not funny to me.”

For two days last week, he complained, the detainees were without toilet paper and a load of cleaning supplies had been detained.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Correctional Service of Canada said there was now a supply of toilet paper, soap and cleaning supplies at the Edmonton facility.

“CSC has improved cleaning protocols, including disinfection of common contact areas and increased awareness of prevention in all workplaces,” wrote the spokesperson. “CSC is working with institutions to identify inventory and determine the need for disinfectant cleaners and hand sanitizers.”

“Our cells may be a meter away from each other”

It doesn’t do much to comfort Jonathan Henry and his wife.

“We know some of the staff who recently came from different parts of Canada,” said Jonathan Henry. “So they went to Ontario, they’re back, and they’re working right away.”

He pointed out that the prison designed to accommodate 324 maximum security detainees does not lend itself to social distancing.

“It is basically a corridor with 12 cells,” he said. “We eat together. Our cells may be three feet apart.”

Typical common area at the Edmonton facility, indicating a lack of physical distance is available during meals. (Office of the Correctional Investigator)

Deanna Henry is also concerned about everyone entering and leaving the maximum security prison.

“They make transfers every day,” she said. “The staff and the correctional officers all come in and out. So it doesn’t say “that” if they get it, it’s “when.”

“We are all sitting in limbo”

Deanna Henry said she was frustrated with the lack of information shared by the federal government and CSC.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that the Minister of Public Safety will soon announce measures to mitigate the risk to detainees, adding that his government is “very concerned” about greater vulnerability to COVID-19 in correctional facilities .

“He’s just dancing around him, and he says he’s worried,” she said. “But we’re all sitting in limbo, just waiting for some sort of response.”

Some sort of response was revealed on Monday when CSC announced Press release that two inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec. Even before this diagnosis, nine employees from the same prison were also positive.

In response, the two detainees were medically isolated from the general prison population and the prison was taken into custody.

Staff members are now wearing masks. Disinfection was carried out and all inmate transfers and programs were suspended.

The most recent statistics available on the CSC website report that on Sunday, 44 detainees across the country had been tested for COVID-19. Twenty of these tests were performed on inmates from Alberta.

Sixteen inmates from Bowden Medium Security Prison were tested and all results returned negative.

Two inmates were tested at Edmonton Institution. These test results were not received.

Jonathan Henry said he feels like a sitting duck.

“It is only a matter of time before he comes here,” he said. “Once it gets here, it will spread like wildfire.”

His wife agreed.

“As soon as he enters the range, he will infect all inmates on the range,” said Deanna Henry.

“When Jonathan was sentenced, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was not sentenced to death.”