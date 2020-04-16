Head lice medication to beat the coronavirus? Researchers have explored the potential

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A pest control medication sometimes used to treat head lice has been the subject of preliminary studies for use in the control of coronavirus – and has shown promising results, according to reports.

Although recent reports concentrated on antimalarial hydroxychloroquine as a possible miracle treatment, experts expressed cautious optimism that ivermectin could also be used for COVID-19, ABC News reported.

“Finding a safe, affordable and readily available therapy like ivermectin, if it works with rigorous evaluation, has the potential to save countless lives,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, infectious disease specialist at NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Ivermectin – which was developed in the 1970s and 1980s – was first used to treat tiny roundworms called nematodes in cattle, then for river blindness in humans, and more recently to rid head lice, ABC News reported.

The pest control prowess of the drug has placed it on the World Health Organization’s list of essential drugs.

And recently, a team of Australian scientists studied ivermectin in vitro as part of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We found that even a single dose could essentially clear out all of the 48-hour viral RNA and that even at 24 hours, there was a really significant reduction,” said Dr. Kylie Wagstaff, team leader at Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute of Melbourne. , told ABC.

Although the coronavirus is not a parasite, experts suggest that ivermectin essentially treats it as one, preventing viral RNA – ribonucleic acid – from invading healthy cells and giving the immune system more time to fight the disease.

The next step, the researchers said, is to “determine the correct human dosage – making sure that the effective doses to treat the virus in vitro are safe for humans.”

Shah warned that “there are many examples of drugs with in vitro activity that have not been shown to be effective in human studies.”

But he added, “That being said, given that there are no proven therapies against COVID-19 to date and that we are in the midst of a pandemic, the drugs that look promising in the early in vitro or observational studies like ivermectin should be rigorously evaluated to understand safety and efficacy. “

Another study by researchers at the University of Utah found that “critically ill patients with lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation may benefit from the administration of ivermectin,” reported ABC News.

“We have noted reduced mortality and reduced use of health care resources among people treated with ivermectin,” wrote lead author Dr. Amit Patel.

And at Broward Health Medical Center in Florida, Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter has already used ivermectin in addition to hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc sulfate to treat his COVID-19 patients, according to NBC Miami.

“If we get to these people early, and what I mean by that is that if their oxygen requirements are less than 50%, I had a response rate of almost 100%, they all improve, if they have more oxygen than that. , then it becomes a little more varied, some people, they do not respond because they are too advanced, “said Rajter at the point of sale.

The doctor is publishing a scientific article, but the publication of the results could take weeks.

“But if I wait, every day that goes by is another day when many, many people get very sick, go to intensive care, many die and that theoretically could even be preventable and that’s why I thought it was so important to disseminate this information, “he said.

His wife, Dr. Juliana Cepelowicz-Rajter, also a pulmonologist, said, “More studies need to be done. We have had no ill effects and it is readily available, we have some patients who are fairly advanced, not yet intubated, and even those, within 12 hours, have shown significant improvement. “

On Monday, Rajter received approval from Broward Health to use its protocol in all of their hospitals.

One of the patients who was treated with the cocktail, including ivermectin, is now recovering at Broward Health Medical Center.

“I am blessed by God, I am surely blessed by my doctor, I am definitely blessed by my nurses because they are such great staff and I am blessed with this medicine because I did not know it was going to happen,” John Reed told NBC Miami via FaceTime from his hospital bed.

“It saved my life, trust me, it saved my life,” he added.

Despite the promising results, Australian and Utahian studies have noted that their results need to be further explored.

“I think there is some optimism between the two studies – but I would remain cautious,” Dr. Christopher DeSimone, infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic, told ABC News.

Last week, the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote that it “is concerned about the health of consumers who may self-medicate with ivermectin products intended for animals, believing that they may to replace ivermectin intended for humans ”.

The agency added: “Additional tests are needed to determine if ivermectin could be safe or effective in preventing or treating coronavirus or COVID-19.”

Rajter warned that ivermectin is “not a miracle cure”.

“For me, the message remains the same from the start: social distancing, stay away from people, wear a mask that I took off for maintenance, wash your hands, when you bring something home, be sure to disinfect everything, that’s really the message, “he told NBC Miami.

