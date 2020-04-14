Health workers take pictures of themselves smiling to brighten the spirits of coronavirus patients

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A respiratory therapist has sparked a new trend among healthcare workers looking to comfort their patients coronavirus crisis by recording a smiling plastic photo of himself on his personal protective equipment (PPE).

Robertino Rodriguez, who works at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, posted his photo on Instagram and got more than 35,000 likes in what he calls the “sharing your smile movement.”

AMERICA TOGETHER: RAISING IMAGES

“Yesterday, I felt bad for my ER patients when I came into the room with my face covered in PPE,” Rodriguez wrote in the post. “A reassuring smile makes a big difference for a frightened patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile.”

The idea quickly went viral on social media, and Rodriguez started posting photos of other healthcare workers in different hospitals who were also posting pictures of themselves with self-images attached to their care equipment. health.

Derek DeVault, a nurse from Los Angeles, and two of his colleagues shared similar posts on Instagram.

“I saw this idea on IG and thought it was a great way to make it easier for our patients during this stressful time,” wrote DeVault. Thank you to all the healthcare professionals who fought on the front lines. To everyone who stays at home, a big cry to you! I know it’s not easy either. “

The idea even reached health professionals in Brazil, who also shared their photos with Rodriguez.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP