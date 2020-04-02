Healthcare workers represent 1 in 10 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

CBC News has learned that healthcare workers account for approximately one in 10 of the known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, totaling 229 laboratory confirmed cases to date.

Finding Sounds Alarm As Hospitals Across Canada Prepare For An Expected Increase In The Number Of Patients With Life-threatening Respiratory Illness – Coming Amid Persistent Concerns About Potential Equipment Shortages protective clothing for frontline health workers.

“We need everyone on the bridge,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital. “And we need all of these healthcare workers to work, because we expect to see more patients in hospitals and clinics in the coming weeks.”

The health ministry released the data on Wednesday in response to a request from CBC News.

It reveals that 9.6% of the 2,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province involve doctors, nurses, paramedics, personal care workers, long-term care home staff and members of the other health professions.

Provincial authorities have not provided a breakdown of confirmed cases in Ontario involving health care workers by specific role, source of transmission or region.

High numbers in Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, York

CBC News contacted each of the province’s 34 public health units for more background on the confirmed cases of local health workers.

Several health units in less populated areas have refused to provide figures, including Chatham-Kent Public Health, which cited potential confidentiality concerns given the small total number of cases reported to date.

The Peel Region Public Health Unit said that about 30 of the 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region work in health care or primary care settings. The Region of Waterloo reported that 28 of the 117 confirmed cases in the region were health care workers. In Ottawa, there are 28 health workers and first responders out of 194 cases, while in York Region, the number is 26 out of 325 cases. In Peterborough, it’s 12 out of 28.

Each unit uses different measures to count positive cases in the health care profession, some focusing only on workers directly involved in patient care, and few offering precise breakdowns by role.

For Toronto, the latest figures show that out of at least 818 known cases to date, at least 31 frontline workers have contracted the virus so far – including 12 doctors, 13 nurses and six other healthcare workers. . Previous data suggested a higher number, but public health officials are now reporting only patient care roles.

“The majority of these COVID-19 cases are related to travel,” said Toronto Public Health spokesperson Lenore Bromley.

Bogoch said that the fact that travel is the primary source of transmission, rather than a clinical setting, provides some “peace of mind.” But he warned that some cases are already linked to health care, a situation that could worsen if workers are not properly protected.

“There is still some rationing of personal protective equipment and we have to deal with this problem now,” he said.

Concerns about rationing of equipment, shortages

As CBC News recently reported, some Toronto hospitals are rationing surgical masks and even pushing nurses and other front-line staff to use one mask for an entire shift, according to internal memos.

Health professionals and advocates have expressed concern over the impending shortage of the full range of protective equipment.

“My worst fear is that [the province] will continue to be relatively inactive in the file. He hasn’t ordered enough equipment, “said Michael Hurley, president of the CUPE Council of Ontario Hospital Unions, which represents approximately 90,000 workers across the health system, including licensed practical nurses, paramedics, and personal support workers.

Many hospitals are already “running out,” warned Ontario Hospital Association president and CEO Anthony Dale in a press release on Wednesday that called the federal government and the government. provincial to define delivery times for supplies.

Members of the public wait for testing at a COVID-19 assessment center located at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Ontario Ministry of Health spokesperson Travis Kann said the province is investing $ 75 million to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical supplies to front-line workers .

The province plans to deliver supplies in the coming days and weeks, including 12 million new glove sets, one million more N95 respirators, and nearly six million more surgical masks, which would add to the millions of masks and to the thousands of respirators the federal government also orders.

“The health of all Ontarians, including in particular the brave heroes who work on the front lines to stop the spread of COVID-19, is our top priority,” said Kann.

Long-term care, a “nightmare environment”

Hurley worries that it won’t happen fast enough.

“We are already seeing people in hospitals and long term care getting this disease at work,” he said. “We will see these numbers increase significantly.”

Long-term care in particular is a “nightmare environment” in which epidemics are already occurring, said Hurley.

Clinicians and advocates have raised red flags about the potential shortages of personal protective equipment in Ontario hospitals. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

In recent days, eight residents of Scarborough’s Seven Oaks long-term care home died from COVID-19 in the middle of an establishment outbreak, according to Toronto Public Health.

Province-wide, more than 40 deaths residents of retirement homes and retirement homes have been linked to the disease so far, and at least 41 establishments for seniors in the province are currently experiencing outbreaks – defined as a positive laboratory confirmed test involving a resident or staff member.

The latest figures show that the number of cases continues to increase more generally, as well as crucial measures revealing an increasing number of patients hospitalized in intensive care units in Ontario.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed 426 new cases, an increase of nearly 22% in the total number of infections and the largest day-long jump since the start of the epidemic, bringing the number of cases known at 2,392.

A CBC News investigation also found that there are now at least 430 patients in intensive care unit beds who have tested positive or suspected of having COVID-19.

With the increase in the number of patients requiring high-level medical care, the number of already ill health workers is “overwhelming,” said Bogoch.

“We cannot allow them to get sick.”