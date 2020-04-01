Heather Creekmore: Coronavirus Introduces Millions Of Families To Home Education – Here’s How To Make It Work

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Sign upre.

As families self-quarantine and thousands of traditional schools have closed due to the coronavirus many parents are embarking on a journey they never wanted to do: home schooling.

The thought of homeschooling can overwhelm you, especially if you are also trying to work from home. But let me encourage you. It can be done. The truth is that you can even enjoy it.

This spring, I will complete my seventh year of home schooling for four children, ages 8 to 13. I also work more than 20 hours a week to write at home, podcast and do marketing advice.

15,000 SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS ABSENT FROM ONLINE LEARNING SINCE CORONAVIRUS SCHOOLS CLOSE

Home school gave me the opportunity to write two books and gave my children the opportunity to pursue their interests, learn in a flexible environment and acquire practical skills ranging from time management to cooking!

Here are some of the most useful things I have learned.

Relax

Homeschool doesn’t have to be like ordinary school. Do not try to sit your children all day or work for long periods without interruption.

Take the opportunity to let your children relax. Let them learn the multiplication tables by lying on the floor. Let them read on a swing in the backyard.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

If you feel frustration growing in you and your children, take a break. Send them out for a ride or a bike ride, while you grab another cup of coffee and do something until they’re ready to work again.

Remember that you are not the teacher of a class of 35 students. You are the parent teacher. Parent teachers have special privileges. Use what you know about your children to make school work for you.

More Opinion

Work on your time

If you have a job that depends on you to work from home, remember that unless your child takes live online lessons, the home school does not have to match the school calendar public. You will probably get everything faster.

At school, we spend a lot of time making the transition between classes, making “brain breaks” or waiting for other children to complete the assignment assigned to the class. You can have a Type A firstborn who will sit down and do all the work in 90 minutes in the morning. Or you can have a middle child who prefers to do some work, play Legos for 30 minutes, and come back and do a little more.

Like adults, your child can be extremely productive and work early on certain days. Others may find it difficult to get through a topic without frustration. You have the flexibility to adjust yourself on a daily basis, so enjoy the freedom.

Unless your children take an online course, take the opportunity to allow them to learn slowly according to the schedule that suits them best.

Limit screen time

I found that the home school is better if the limits on the screens are tight during our school week. Even a few hours of video games in the afternoon or evening can make the next day more difficult than it should be.

Although your children will complain and express their fears of dying of boredom (and although you fear that you will do nothing because of their ridiculous insistence), my best advice is to set up a system where video games do not part of the daily equation.

Your home will be more peaceful if your children are encouraged to do other things without a screen during the day. You may be surprised at what they will find after the shock and the fear that no video game will go away.

Offer an hour of timed video games after dinner for good attitudes, if you need an incentive. But believe me, life is easier during the week without them.

Discover and with your children

Life is busy and it was difficult for me to pay too much attention to everything my children learned when they were in public school. But with them at home, I had an incredible opportunity to learn alongside and about them.

Now I know the subjects that interest them the most and the best. I know which subjects interest them so much that we must find other resources to supplement what they learn.

YouTube isn’t all plumbing and DIY makeup tutorials. You’d be amazed at the helpful, kid-friendly videos you’ll find on everything from wars to the learning division.

For older children, try Khan Academy for lessons in just about any subject. Amazon Prime and Netflix can be a treasure trove of documentaries on everything from geography to science. In addition, many online learning programs offer free subscriptions during the quarantine of coronaviruses. Watch together and complete what you both learn.

Keep the first things first

We working parents may find it difficult to try to keep a distant boss happy in the middle of our child’s school day. My best advice is to start your day with prayer, then set your own priorities and schedule based on what you know will work best for you and your children.

My typical schedule is to work with my children from about 8:30 to 11 a.m. It is enough time for my third and fourth year students to finish all their work. If my college kids need help later in the day, we plan it, making an appointment to meet with them.

By recording podcasts, respecting writing deadlines and doing other work, my children learned to work alone or to play quietly (without screen). Children can be taught to give you space and to respect your time too. But this lesson is easier to learn if you are willing to designate the time set aside for them first.

Enjoy

It may be my “Enneagram 7” coming out, but the truth is: I really like school at home. I like spending time with my children every day. We are having fun. We do bike rides at the park or at the Dunkin ’Donuts.

They spend time learning to draw or create obstacle courses in our backyard. This quarantine may be your chance to just have fun with your family. A lot of learning can happen by playing Monopoly or by building a Lego model of something they have learned.

Talk to your kids. They have things to say and want you to stop and listen. Ask them questions. Encourage them to try new things like drawing from a tutorial or hitting the dusty piano keys in the hall (softly, not when mom is on a conference call).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teach them how to clean, how to do laundry, what is the difference between Windex and counter cleaner and why they should never use the counter cleaner on your bathroom mirror. Play in the yard. Write a letter to an older adult who cannot leave the house until the coronavirus is gone.

This time it’s yours. This virus can restrict your usual style, but why not make it absolutely beautiful?

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HEATHER CREEKMORE