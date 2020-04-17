Helena Christensen stuns in low cut swimsuit for an outdoor photo session in quarantine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Helena Christensenidea of ​​an escape during the coronavirus involves trips to his outdoor garden, which also seems to be the perfect backdrop for swimsuit photo shoots.

The 51-year-old model set Instagram on fire this week, thanks to her multiple wardrobe changes including a range of bodysuits and swimwear from his own clothing brand, Staerk and Christensen.

In the photos, the figure of Christensen is well exposed, while she stands in front of her swimming pool while donning a black swimsuit with a low neckline. The message highlighted his brand’s current partnership with Citymeals on Wheels in New York. Christen aims to provide 250,000 meals to homebound seniors in New York.

HELENA CHRISTENSEN, 50 YEARS OLD, ANSWERS THE EDITOR IN FASHION WHO SAID SHE IS TOO OLD TO WEAR A BUSTIER

Another sizzling snap shows Christensen wearing a burgundy one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The model seems to appreciate nature during her forties. The outdoor photo shoots consist of trees pressed against Christensen and posing in the sun with tousled hair.

“Inside out @staerkandchristensen”, the model captioned a series of photos shared on Tuesday.

SUPERMODEL HELENA CHRISTENSEN POSES IN THE SAME METALLIC BIKINI AS WE WEARED IN 1991

“You look like your dummy tracker in someone’s house saying ‘you know you want to let my crazy guy in!’ a disciple wrote, causing an emoji laughing at the star.

Actress Kate Bosworth also enjoyed the photo slideshow, commenting, “GET OUT WITH YOUR HOT SELF.”

“@katebosworth, except that we have to stay inside,” replied Christensen.

A fan asked the model why she was not wearing gloves or a mask in the photos and it seems that the reason is due to her social distancing efforts.

“There are a lot of them and since I’ve been in my garden, I haven’t worn them,” she said.

Others reminded the 51-year-old woman that she simply does not “age”.

“Science will find something remarkable in your DNA that slows down your molecular clock [snail emoji] rhythm, “said another fan.

Earlier this month, Christensen showed off the vast property in the woods where she was quarantined with her son,

“H O M E Settle down …”, she captioned a series of photos inside a quaint Victorian-style house filled with antiques.