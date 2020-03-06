Henri Richard, Canadian legend dies at 84

Henri Richard, brother of Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Montreal Canadian 20-year veteran, died Friday after a long fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

He was 84 years old.

His nickname “Pocket Rocket” was associated with short stature (5 feet 7 inches tall) and plays in his brother’s Maurice nickname, but Richard led his own legend after leading the 20th anniversary His career at the Montreal Canadians is that he has won 11 Stanley Cups.

“The Canadians in Montreal are sad to know that one of the organization’s greatest legends and one of their ambassadors, Henri Richard, has died this morning,” the team said on Twitter. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to the Richards.”

Richard, born February 29, 1936, spent his youth on many of the same skating rinks as his brother. His brother has become one of the most famous hubs for decorating ice on the Montreal Forum.

In the 1955-56 season, when a shorter brother joined the Canadian, he was initially fired as a publicity stunt.

Henri Richard hugs the Stanley Cup after the team beat Detroit in 1966. He has won NHL record 11 as a player. (Related press)

“A lot of people said I wouldn’t join NHL,” Richard told the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.

However, over time, as Richard began to help Habs win the 11 NHL Championships, it was clear that there was more to look at.

“Nobody intends to break that record, it’s impossible,” Richard said of the Stanley Cup ring. “Don’t boast. There are too many teams today and the best players are scattered.”

Richard had worn No. 16 in the Montreal Canadians for 20 seasons before retiring in 1975. He was the ninth player in the NHL to score 1,000 points in 1973, two seasons more than his brother who died in 2000.

1996 Henri, right, Maurice. (Paul Chiason / Canadian coverage)

He shared the ice with many of the Canadians’ most legendary players: Jamberibault, Jack Plante, Bernie “Boom Boom” Gefilion, Dickey Moore. He took over Veribo in 1971 as Captain of the Hubs.

In addition, Richard was true to the shortcomings. Aside from the Canadians junior team, he has never played on any other team during his career.

“I didn’t think it was possible because of differences in age, but I was playing with my brother for five years (1955-1960). Richard told the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Some say it’s fate, but I think I was in the right place at the right time. It was a great team. There were a lot of great hockey players. In general, I thought it was normal to win. “

Richard played another record of the Canadians, 1,256 regular season games. He scored 358 goals and scored 1,046 points. It is third in team history after Guy Lafreux (1,246) and Veribe (1,219).

He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.

Richards, known for his tenacity and playmaking skills, led NHL twice with 52 assists in 1957-58 and 50 in 1962-63. He had nine 20-goal seasons, including up to 30 in 1959-60.

He won the Billmasterton Trophy in 1974 for sportsmanship and patience and was named a four-league all-star team.