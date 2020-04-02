Here’s what oil wants in Ottawa’s financial aid

Finance Minister Bill Morneau made it clear to a Senate committee how dire the financial situation is and how quickly his government is ready to act to relieve the besieged sector in order to keep businesses afloat.

The relief came fairly quickly, as Morneau told senators, “I am not talking about weeks. I’m talking about hours, even days ”.

It was more than a week ago and the federal government has not yet released how it intends to help the oil and gas sector.

In recent years, the oil sector in Western Canada has not had much to say about the federal government. But industry leaders today make few complaints – and even express words of encouragement.

As the federal government puts together a kind of first aid kit, oil leaders say how well Ottawa is managing the situation and how much communication and communication is abundant and positive.

Addressing a Senate committee meeting, Morneau said the energy sector has been affected by a combination of an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, tumultuous stock markets and COVID- 19. 1:52

Several members of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers’ board of directors have weekly discussions with the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, and telephone officials of the provincial government.

“They have all been really good at understanding the magnitude of this crisis, and they are everywhere and they basically say,” We are making plans and we need your help to get it right, “said Jonathan Wright , CEO of NuVista Energy, a Calgary oil and gas company focused on northwest Alberta.

Wright would not go into details of these conversations, to maintain confidentiality, but said there was no secret of what the oil wanted.

“At a time like this, the first thing is liquidity. The first three things are liquidity,” he said.

When commodity prices are so low, oil companies often struggle to obtain financing from banks, investors and the broader financial community.

“The last thing you want to see, for example, is that your bank line goes down at a time like this, even if you are a solid company,” said Wright. “Where the government can step in is to make sure they provide liquidity and incentives to the banks so that we don’t get an undue liquidity squeeze for strong businesses.”

The CEO of NuVista Energy says he is “very pleased that the government has recognized the importance of petroleum for Canadians and the keeping of Canada on the move.” 1:01

Oil is in trouble due to three main factors at the moment: the decision of Saudi Arabia and Russia to flood the oil market, problems of access to stock market financing and COVID- 19, which has resulted in lower demand for oil.

Oil prices in Alberta are at record levels with a barrel of crude sold for around US $ 4 this week.

Yet any discussion of financial aid for the oil sector will infuriate critics who would much prefer government money to be used to promote renewable energy sources, rather than helping the fossil fuel sector. If the money goes to oil, they say, it should be aimed at helping workers, not businesses.

The federal government has said it needs a strong oil and gas industry to ease the transition to cleaner energy.

The tanker does not want a document or a Ottawa bailout, according to Grant Fagerheim, chief executive of oil producer Whitecap Resources. Instead, industry leaders want the federal and provincial governments to look for ways to reduce industry spending, such as debt financing and lower fees.

“So you don’t choose the winners and the losers, you do it overall for the energy space in order to reduce their costs to make it more competitive with other places in the world,” he said.

An aerial view as an oil field service team cleans up an old natural gas well. Ottawa has supported efforts to decommission orphan wells in the past, to create jobs and protect the environment. (Kyle Bakx / CBC)

Richard Masson, a director of the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary and president of the World Petroleum Council of Canada, said that Ottawa could provide financial relief in many forms such as loans with flexible repayment terms.

“We must allow companies to have enough cash to not have too much debt on their balance sheets that creditors will not continue to support them,” he said.

“They need sufficient financial capacity to be able to continue paying all of these operating costs, even if they lose money, and get to the other side.”

Tristan Goodman, President of the Association of Explorers and Producers of Canada, which represents small and medium-sized oil and gas producers, said the sector also seeks relief through other means, such as regulatory changes that reduce costs as the industry manages its current struggles.

“Everything about regulatory support to make sure we can keep moving forward during times of cash flow crisis, as well as to make sure that the tax side is also taken care of, that is, taxes and everything going on there, “he said.

Goodman said aid to the sector will help other industries across the country and with which it does business, from tech companies to steel manufacturers to finance companies.

“It is not just about oil and gas,” he said.

“It really is about the Canadian economy as a whole and all of these sectors, from professional accountants and lawyers to finance and IT specialists.”

In the past, the federal government has provided funding to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells, which create jobs for the petroleum services sector, and it may seek to further support this type of work.

Morneau’s office did not immediately return a message requesting comments.