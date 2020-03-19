Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 scams in Canada

Stop and think before sharing personal information over the phone or click on links related to COVID-19 – this is advice from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center as reports of coronavirus scams appear across the country.

“Fraudsters are quick to find out about world news,” said Jeff Thomson, senior RCMP analyst at the anti-fraud center.

“[They’re] really good at creating this emergency or panic when they want people to react and do what they say right away. “

The key, says Thomson, is to know that these scams are happening and to check with friends, family or official government websites before you disclose your information.

Here are some of the COVID-19 scams that have been reported:

Text messages offer free face masks

The most prolific scam in Canada so far has been a text message, from a number claiming to be the Red Cross, offering free masks.

If you receive an SMS like this, the Canadian Red Cross asks you to delete it immediately. (Submitted by Michelle Cheung)

The message contains a link to a fake Red Cross website where the person is then asked to make a payment, either for a donation or to pay for the delivery of the mask, according to Thomson.

The Canadian Red Cross has confirmed that it does not send any text or email message like this one and advises anyone who receives one to immediately delete it.

Phishing emails

Fraudsters send emails purporting to be from the World Health Organization or the Public Health Agency of Canada with links supposed to provide updates on the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomson says not to click on these links because the website will likely try to trick you into providing personal information. Instead, if you are looking for information, you should visit the official federal government site for updates.

Do not click on links in phishing emails like this, as the linked website will likely try to get you to disclose personal or financial information. (Submitted)

Telephone call test results

Some people report receiving phone calls and voicemails from scammers claiming to be from a public health agency.

In these calls, the fraudster says that the person has tested positive for the coronavirus and, to obtain a prescription, must provide the scammer with their credit card and health card numbers.

Real public health officials will not ask you for your credit card information.

Door-to-door scammers selling fake decontamination services or fake coronavirus test kits.

Only hospitals and public health agencies are allowed to do coronavirus testing and will not charge. According to Thomson, no other test is authentic or guaranteed.

Thomson also warns that more scams are likely to appear in the days and weeks to come.

These could include phone calls to businesses telling them they need to update their first aid kits and loan scams taking advantage of the financial fallout from the pandemic.

If you are the target of a COVID-19 scam, Thomson invites you to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center or your local police force.