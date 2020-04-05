Here’s why everyone you know makes quarantined bread

More than two weeks after quarantine and the days have become indistinguishable, the edges merging. You wake up in the morning and reach the only thing that connects you to the outside world – your phone.

Bleary eyes, you instinctively start to scroll. And in the midst of frantic news clips, isolation memes, and increasingly inconsistent messages from your friends, you notice something else.

Banana bread lovingly stacked and placed like a still life. Whole wheat breads wrapped in tea towels, wedged proudly in front of an ordinary kitchen. Muffins. Scones. And the leaven. Therefore. Many. Leaven.

Why exactly does everyone you know bake so much bread?

Part of the answer may be in the question – with everyone trapped at home with time to kill, and every hike to the grocery store requiring a risk assessment, it would seem that people took it upon themselves to cook as if they were the only bakery serving a small French town.

HOW TO MAKE SOURDOUGH AT THE END OF THE WORLD: A THREAD pic.twitter.com/C8iEHIqRcO & mdash;@emilyhoven

But Karen Bates, who is working on a master’s degree at Royal Roads University in environmental education and studying the relationship between traditional skills and resilience, says we could witness “a real-time immersion in how we feel about food. during economic transitions. “

“There seems to be a shared cultural value around the cooking, baking that comes out now – it is normally somehow buried in our busy economic industrial society,” she said.

“And then there is this aspect of survival – we realize that we are not the masters of this earth, there is this little virus that can kill us all, and how can we reconnect with being part of the systems natural living? [is] one of those things that connects us to natural life systems. Food is one of those things that connects us to the earth. “

Bates said he noticed the trend when she, one day in her own forties, baked a loaf of sourdough and went to post it on Twitter – only to find that dozens of people had already done the same.

She theorized that people who don’t cook often – perhaps used to eating out or ordering – suddenly scramble for food as the delivery and delivery options of their favorite restaurants become less available.

“It makes you think, when you have to get out of the economic framework in which we are, how long will this economic framework last? How resilient are you when this economic framework is not in place – of what do you need to know? ” she said.

The evidence isn’t just on Twitter and Instagram – Canadian operations like the Daybreak flour mill in Saskatchewan say online orders have increased so much that they have changed their whole grain and flour production levels.

And in grocery stores across the country, the cooking aisle, like toilet paper, was among the first to empty as buyers fill up.

I think it is about self-sufficiency and creating your own little oasis of peace and comfort when the outside world is in hell. pic.twitter.com/enA30G1Cww & mdash;@ho_lenora

Bates said she had also noticed that people were posting about reconnecting with old recipes – removing dusty cookbooks from the shelves and trying to replicate, sometimes for the first time, dishes and desserts that members of the family had prepared for them decades ago.

And unlike a virus, which requires a host to survive, it notes that the yeast is very much alive.

“It’s the comfort of connecting to heritage or connecting to a living being, a microorganism like yeast,” she said.

“I think it’s a very encouraging thing that people are doing … It will be interesting to see if it will persist and people will cook more because people will realize that it fulfills something.”