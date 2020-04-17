HHS Launches Public-Private Partnership to Develop Vaccines and Therapies to Treat Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Social Services announced its intention to launch a new public-private partnership to develop a national strategy for the creation of vaccines and therapies to treat novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the National Institutes of Health and the Foundation for NIH announced the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) partnership.

More than a dozen biopharmaceutical companies, the HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency will partner to develop a strategy of coordinated research response to Covid pandemic 19.

“The ACTIVE partnership will bring new levels of coordination and speed to public and private work on therapies and vaccines for COVID-19 – work that the NIH, HHS and the Trump administration began literally days after the threat coronavirus virus was identified in China in January, “HHS secretary Alex Azar said in a statement on Friday.

“To save lives and bring life back to normal in the United States and around the world, we need COVID-19 vaccines and therapies on the market as soon as possible,” he continued, adding that the ACTIV partnership “will accelerate the amazing work done daily by scientists and innovators inside and outside government.”

He added that the National Institute of Health has “long experience in coordinating these development efforts for new biological threats, and they are well positioned to lead this part of President Trump’s whole-of-government and pan-American response. gathered to defeat COVID-19. “

The public-private partnership announcement comes after President Trump unveiled a set of guidelines called “Opening America Again” and said the United States is taking the next step in its fight against the coronavirus.

Trump announced a bipartisan council of legislators dedicated to the economic recovery,

Trump administration guidelines outline what individuals, businesses, healthcare professionals and more should do in three phases to reopen the economy, with states only reaching phase one if they see a decrease of the number of cases within their borders over 14 days. .

The guidelines, which pass the decision to move to each phase to governors and local officials, are a reversal for Trump of comments made earlier this week that indicated that he wanted to be the one who decided when housekeeping orders and business closings would go up.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week, however, that the crisis would not end until there is a vaccine, which authorities say could take 12-18 months.

“That’s when it’s over,” he said.

