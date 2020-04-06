Hibernia seeks to cut spending in the context of the COVID-19 oil market crash

The Hibernia oil rig, one of many Brent Crude drilling rigs in Newfoundland’s offshore. (CBC)

There may soon be more bad news for the Newfoundland and Labrador oil industry – this time during the project that launched the offshore industry over two decades ago.

Management and development company Hibernia says Hibernia’s production operations are continuing, but that it “is looking to cut costs due to market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

HMDC says it “assesses all appropriate steps to reduce capital and operating expenses in the short term”.

The company notifies contractors, suppliers and other affected people when making decisions.

HMDC did not provide further details, but said in a statement that “this process will be managed safely and with respect for all of our employees and service partners”.

Hibernia became the first offshore production project in Newfoundland, pumping the first oil in 1997 and celebrated its billionth barrel in 2016.

According to its benefits report for the last quarter of 2019, Hibernia employed 1,400 full-time equivalents. About 92% of them were residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Last year, CBC News announced that the consortium of companies behind Hibernia is considering more underwater drilling to extend the life of the field.

At the time, HMDC had expressed an interest in companies specializing in undersea dredging services, with work likely to start in 2021.

Hibernia’s shareholders are ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%) and Equinor Canada Ltd . (5%).

A set of setbacks for the industry

The petroleum industry in Newfoundland and Labrador has suffered a series of setbacks since the COVID-19 pandemic – made worse by a price war between Arabia and Russia – crushed the oil markets.

Last month, Equinor and its partner, Husky Energy, decided to set aside the $ 6.8 billion North Bay prospect in deep water. The delay was caused by the sharp drop in oil prices and the general economic slowdown linked to the coronavirus.

And the owners of the Come By Chance oil refinery, which accounts for 5% of the province’s gross domestic product, have announced that the facility will be put on hold.

Read other articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador