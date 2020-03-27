Hilarie Burton says she has sewn masks for healthcare workers, encourages fans to do the same

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Hilarie Burton knows exactly what his fans can do to help the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

The old “One Tree Hill“The star shared her thoughts on Twitter on Wednesday, asking fans to create masks for healthcare workers.

“I just have to put this over there,” she started. “I sewed masks for health professionals in my community. And then I posted instructions for others on my Instagram.”

Burton, 37, said she “cried” when reading messages from health workers “begging” for masks.

In one separate tweet, the actress asked fans to also sew masks.

“If you have two hands and a needle? Sew God — no that!” she wrote. “You can use old t-shirts. Stop making stupid videos or try to be funny or grab attention for yourself.”

She added, “People need you. Step up. This is my Ted Talk.”

As she said, Burton shared information about the sewing masks on her Instagram, even sharing the model she uses.

Burton posted several photos on March 23, which included step-by-step instructions on how to create a mask.

Those seeking help in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic can also view the video below for instructions from staff at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind., On how to create masks.

The video explains the materials you need such as “100% cotton” and elastic. He also notes that it takes “about 15 to 20 minutes”.