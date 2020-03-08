Hillary Clinton Says Sanders Wouldn’t Be Dems Strongest Candidate To Beat Trump

Hillary Clinton may not yet have approved her party’s presidential nomination this year, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t decide who she thinks will be the best – or worst – candidate to face President Trump this autumn.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 general election to Trump, said about the Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: “I don’t think he is our strongest candidate against Donald Trump.” But she stopped throwing her approval behind the former vice president Joe Biden.

Speaking on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS”, Clinton – who faced a surprisingly difficult 2016 nomination from Sanders – was very critical of Vermont lawmakers throughout the 2020 election season, but these are The former secretary of state’s first comments since the race to confront Trump has basically become a two-man contest after Super Tuesday.

While representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has not yet left the race, the Democratic nomination is now firmly a battle between Sanders and Biden.

Clinton’s coup against Sanders came just days after she called her campaign and platform “nonsense” and tore apart her claims that he was attacking Washington’s elites.

“He was a career politician,” she said in an interview on “Good Morning America”. “It is all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been caught.”

Regarding Biden, Clinton did not come with absolute support from the former vice president, but praised the “coalition” he is building and the momentum he has generated since his Super Tuesday wins.

“I think what Joe won on Super Tuesday showed that he is building the type of coalition I basically had,” said Clinton. “It is a broad coalition. I finished, you know, most of the work I had to do for the Super Tuesday nomination, and then it persisted – and I think Joe is on track to do the exact same thing – putting together a coalition of voters who are on. “

Clinton, who said last month that she would support Sanders if he won the Democratic nomination, told CNN that she hoped Sanders and his donors would go for Biden if the former vice president got the Democratic nomination .

“I hope so because his failure and the behavior of many of his main collaborators, and certainly many of his supporters – until the convention, at the convention, and even until election day, did not not helpful, “she said, recalling Sanders. actions during the 2016 elections.

She added, “I thought we would unite, this is what we have always done before and this is what I expected. I certainly tried to do it when I ran against Barack Obama and I worked very hard for him. “