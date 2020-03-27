Hillary Clinton under fire for joke about US role in virus cases: Trump “ promised America first ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was lambasted on social media on Friday for his coup against President Trump in the midst of the growing coronavirus epidemic in the United States

Since the availability of test kits has grown in recent days, the number of confirmed cases in the United States has skyrocketed. On Thursday, the United States is said to have overtaken China and Italy with more than 97,000 reported cases.

Clinton took advantage of the latest developments to hit his former 2016 rival on Twitter.

“He promised” America first, “” wrote Clinton, referring to one of the president’s repeated campaign slogans.

His tweet has been criticized by Twitter.

“Delete your account. This is not the time. It cannot be the new standard, where the American tragedy is applauded by political expediency,” wrote representative Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

“This kind of vicious party tone about Americans falling ill and dying during a deadly global pandemic is just appalling,” said Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy.

“Hillary Clinton touting the numbers that are the result of Chinese misinformation to soak America and sick Americans is a very good reminder of why she lost in 2016,” said Matt Whitlock, senior advisor to the Senate Committee national republican.

“It’s beyond pallor,” tweeted Human Events editor Ian Miles Cheong.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill told Fox News: “The situation we find ourselves in was clearly avoidable, and to point out that referring to the president’s empty rhetoric is nothing more than another way to argue for him to lead. “

Clinton was not alone in hitting President over growing number of coronavirus cases in US GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe offered a similar reaction development, which also faced a backlash.

“Who is the country of assholes now?” Ioffe tweeted.

The tweet referred to the 2018 controversy over what Trump said at a White House meeting. Trump denied ever having made these comments.