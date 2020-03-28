H&M Donates Cash and Protective Equipment to Help Those Who Fight Coronavirus Spread

H&M, a fashionable power, is responding quickly to the coronavirus crisis – by offering money, personal protective equipment and even social media to those on the front lines of the battle.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The Swedish retail giant’s H&M foundation has just donated $ 500,000 to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, joining tech companies Facebook, Google and TikTok, who have all promised gifts to the group. (The fund was launched on March 13 by the United Nations Foundation, the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation and the World Health Organization to help countries – especially those with weak health systems – to fight the pandemic worldwide.)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Beyond that, H&M offers its social media channels – which have a total of 120 million subscribers – to global aid organizations like the Red Cross, who can use them to amplify crucial alerts and advice by public health during the pandemic.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

H&M Group – the parent company of H&M, & Other Stories, Weekday and COS – also rotates its supply chains to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical centers and healthcare workers around the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wednesday, Gap and Canada Goose have also announced that their facilities will manufacture masks, gowns and scrubs for hospitals in need.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.