Hockey equipment company Brian’s Custom Sports turns to production of medical supplies

It only took one SMS for Brian’s Custom Sports sewing team to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The goalkeeper equipment maker was approached on Tuesday by Windsor-Essex County medical officials for their surplus of double-sided tape and foam – key parts of medical face shields – but were then asked what they were. their production capacities for medical gowns.

As a non-core business, Brian had sent his staff home, but a short text message from the human resources department received an immediate response from the 16-person sewing team.

“In a few minutes, they’re all on board,” said Joe Aitken, director of sales and marketing for Brian’s Custom Sports, on Saturday. “Part of that is the ability to keep working. The other part is the fact that you are helping for the greater good.”

Before the Aitken team could return to the Kingsville, Ontario plant, some logistics had to be worked out. Brian had no model for the 18,000 medical coats they had committed to making, so one was brought from a local hospital and was carefully disassembled to reverse engineer a model .

Making sure the sewing equipment would work was also an important step as Brian’s Custom Sports uses sturdy machines designed to pierce the thick padding and imitation leather of the goalkeeper equipment and not the thinner reused bed sheets that had been sent to them to make the dresses. of.

Brian’s normally produces equipment for NHL goaltenders, including Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks, Robin Lehner of the Golden Knights of Vegas and Jaroslav Halak of the Boston Bruins.

“Everyone is in it together”

Linus Ullmark, a goalkeeper from the Buffalo Sabers organization, was one of the first to like Brian’s Instagram post about the change in production even though he is not a client.

“It just shows that everyone is together,” said Aitken of Ullmark’s approval. “It’s nice to see some kind of hockey community come together and really support a bigger cause than the game.”

Equipment maker Bauer Hockey started producing face shields at its Blainville, Quebec plant earlier this week, as did its subsidiary Cascade Lacrosse in northern New York.

Bauer released its face shield design on social media and its website on Saturday so other manufacturers can start producing their own face shields as quickly as possible.

“Everyone wants hockey right now, but when you see what’s going on in the world, the importance of controlling it and smoothing the curve and all you read is priority # 1, “said Aitken.