Hockey field at the hospital; Lynch’s life in the midst of a pandemic

PERTH, Australia (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to Rachael Lynch’s chances of winning Olympic gold in Tokyo this year. Now she goes into medical mode to fight the virus.

Lynch, the goalkeeper for the Australian women’s field hockey team, is a registered nurse.

After the Olympics were postponed until July next year, Lynch applied to work as a registered nurse at two COVID-19 clinics in the state capital of Western Australia.

Lynch was already working one day a week in a neuro-rehabilitation department – part of her work-life balance with training for elite sport. At first, she had no schedule last week because the national team – the Hockeyroos – was supposed to be in Europe to prepare for the Olympics.

“As soon as we finished Monday, I walked in and saw my boss,” 33-year-old Lynch, one of the world’s best goalkeepers in the sport, told the Australian Associated Press. “They are trying to recruit as many nurses and health care professionals as they can, as they anticipate the burden will soon be enormous.

“For the first time since I graduated, I can work full time” as a nurse.

Lynch was frustrated to see images of people gathering on the beaches in parts of Australia and others of people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough, despite government policies to limit travel and guarantee social distancing.

“Anyone in the hospital for whatever reason, he is now in danger (because of this),” said Lynch.

There have been over 5,000 infections and 24 deaths in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic. In total, nearly 940,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. More than 47,000 people have died from the virus, which was first detected in China at the end of last year.

Lynch said focusing on work meant she didn’t have time to dwell on a missed opportunity at the Olympics. The Australians were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2016. With 150 international caps and a silver medal in the World Cup, Lynch is open to her future as a player.

“Most of the advice in the sports world is not to make big decisions now,” she told the AAP. “I thought about the thoughts, words and emotions you could use to describe a postponement of the Olympics.

“None of them are relevant now. You can’t say – devastated, disappointed or sad – because it just doesn’t compare to what’s going on in the world today. “

__

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports