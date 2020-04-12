Hogan of Maryland rejects Trump’s claim that states have supplies to fight the coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ousted Sunday President TrumpThe claim that states across the country are “in good shape” when it comes to the supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment in the new coronavirus.

Hogan is a Republican who has been one of the most vocal members of the President’s party in speaking out against what he sees as the federal government’s flaw regarding the pandemic. Speaking on “This Week” on ABC, Hogan said that, although states are in better shape than a few weeks ago, Trump’s claim that “everyone is completely happy” is not is “not entirely accurate”.

“I think saying that everyone is completely happy and that we have everything we need – this is not entirely correct,” said Hogan. “Everyone still has huge needs for personal protective equipment and fans and all of those things that you keep hearing about.”

He added, “Everyone is fighting to find these things all over the country and all over the world.”

Hogan, president of the National Governors Association, called on Saturday – along with government vice-president Andrew Cuomo of New York – that Trump give $ 500 billion to states in direct aid to states in their response to the epidemic.

While Maryland has just under 7,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – which is pale compared to more than 181,000 in New York – Hogan said he believed his condition, as well as others in the region metropolitan Washington DC, would soon become a hot spot for the disease. Her words echo those of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who told Fox News Sunday that she thought the nation’s capital would experience an increase in coronavirus cases in June.

Hogan has not given a deadline to lift state ordinances on social distancing and business closings despite Trump’s comments that he hopes to have at least part of the country by May 1.

“Right now, the first thing is to save lives and keep people safe,” said Hogan. “We also need to think about how we can finally ramp up and get people back to work, but you can’t just pick a date and flip a switch. I don’t think it will be that easy.”