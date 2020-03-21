Home coronavirus tests now available, companies say

As coronavirus in the United States, testing remains lagging behind other highly affected countries such as South Korea, several national startups would launch the first home tests.

The products have been thinned out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under new fast-track guidelines to fight the virus, according to Stat, a healthcare industry news outlet.

Nurx, a San Francisco-based company known for its home test products for birth control and sexually transmitted infections, now offers a COVID-19 test kit by mail for $ 181 after potential customers have filled out an online form with their symptoms.

WHO IS STEPHEN HAHN, FDA COMMISSIONER?

“We are not looking for the severity of the symptoms, but only for their presence. They can range from mild to severe,” Nurx spokesperson Allison Hoffman told SFGate.com. “But people with really severe symptoms should also consult immediately.… In terms of temperature in particular, it is determined that a fever is 100.4 [degrees] more.”

After completing the online survey, Nurx will determine if the test is necessary based on the person’s symptoms and will ship the test via expedited shipping.

Nurx can provide lab results to customers within 48 hours of receiving the test, reported SFGate.

“We are moving away from our previous service lines to make this available,” Chris Hall, senior clinical advisor for Nurx, told Stat. “It’s heavy work, but we think it’s important.”

On Friday evening, the Nurx website announced that it had reached its maximum capacity and would reopen on Saturday morning.

Precision issues

As the tests went quickly in the midst of the crisis, concerns about their accuracy also arose, Stat reported.

Not only should the tests be done at the right time, but the samples should also be taken from the right place in the nose and throat.

THE STARS GET CORONAVIRUS TESTS, HIGHLIGHTING CONCERNS OF INEQUALITY

The FDA “also carefully examines the information sent to the consumer,” said Hank Greely, director of the Stanford Center for Law and the Biosciences and the Stanford Program in Neuroscience and Society. “I guess it didn’t happen here for lack of time.”

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute, said the risks of false negatives were high.

“It is not a very comfortable thing, if you do it right. I have the impression that you are trying to gag yourself,” he said.

Nurx told Stat that the company’s test uses a more user-friendly oral tampon.

Topol added that in his opinion, 48 hours is too long for people to wait for the test results.

“Meanwhile, the person doesn’t know if they should be hiding or doing something else,” he said, according to Stat.

Oregon Dem Wyden warms up to GOP plan for coronavirus backup checks, says Kudlow

Startups, however, say their tests have taken the steps necessary to prepare consumers, Stat reported.

“You may not be sick enough to go to the emergency room, you may not have severe shortness of breath, but you have cold and flu symptoms and you live with your mom who is 75 years old and has heart problems. And you know if you have it, there is a chance you can kill it, “Caesar Djavaherian, co-founder and medical director of the primary care startup Carbon Health, told Stat Caesar. “You could be in your twenties. You will not die. It’s the impact on your family – that’s what we’re trying to reduce. “

Everlywell, a medical diagnostic company based in Austin, Texas, is also rolling out a home test that is expected to have an offer of 30,000 units available by Monday.

“We plan to eventually have testing and diagnostic capacity for a quarter of a million people per week. However, this process will take several weeks and could take a few months, ”said the company. United States today.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Startups could also be limited by the supplies available to perform the tests.

“The supply chain concerns are real concerns,” said Robert Mordkin, US medical director of LetsGetChecked, who is also rolling out a test, according to Stat. “It’s really about what the supply chain will be able to handle, and we don’t know what it is, quite frankly.”

Friday afternoon, SFGate reported, At least 138,500 people have been screened for the virus and more than 19,000 have been screened.