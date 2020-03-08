Home Creates “Great Bar” To Prepare Technology For Telecommuting Coronavirus

The House sets up a “genius bar” on Capitol Hill on Monday to ensure that members of Congress have their offices ready for telework in the event of coronavirus quarantines, Fox News has learned.

The bipartisan heads of the House Administration Committee alerted House members on Friday ongoing coronavirus preparations, including the possibility of purchasing new laptops and cellphones for telework.

In an interview on Saturday, representative Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Described the technical services that will be available Monday as an “awesome bar” so that staff can inspect their laptops and telecommuting equipment in the event that office operations are closed due to coronavirus.

A HOUSE IS PREPARING FOR TELEVISION SCENARIOS AT THE HEART OF A THREAT OF CORONAVIRUS

“They are going to set up a Genius Bar and what that means is that we want our offices to be prepared,” Davis, Davis’ best Republican on the House administration committee, told Fox News. “… see what equipment you can use in an emergency. And if you don’t have this equipment, we will tell you how to prepare this type of equipment, just to be prepared.”

Technical precautions are necessary to ensure that the components can still be served.

“If we are not prepared in the House of Representatives, we will not be ready to meet the needs of voters either,” said Davis.

Changes are already underway at the Capitol complex. There are more hand sanitizing stations and additional instructions on hand washing in the bathroom, said Davis. Some people have replaced handshakes with punches or elbows. And the bins used at security checkpoints to retrieve phones, keys and wallets are cleaned or replaced, said Davis.

So far, there are no conversations about House sessions being held remotely, said Davis, but there is a feeling that with more tests going on for the coronavirus, it’s a question of time before the Capitol rich in tourists is affected.

“You have 535 people arriving in the House, the Senate, every week from all over this country; you have millions of people who visit our national capital every year. If we don’t do something like that, we would be shirking our responsibilities “said Davis.

CORONAVIRUS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Davis and House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Friday sent members a bipartisan note outlining preparations of the coronavirus, as first reported by Fox News.

“With the increase in the number of test kits available, we will see the number of diagnoses increase. So we must be ready in the House,” said Davis.

Teleworking is not very common at the Capitol because the core of the daily work of politicians is face-to-face meetings with voters and visitors. Each member of Congress has a relatively small staff that juggles everything: answering phones, welcoming guests, helping voters, and working on legislation and media affairs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House and Senate passed a $ 8.3 billion bill last week that President Trump signed to fund the public health response to the epidemic. The package does not include additional funds for members of Congress to protect their offices, but Davis said the House has enough resources to ensure “government operations continue” in the event staff are infected or quarantined .

Preparations come as two major political conferences in the Washington area that attracted many politicians have announced concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The American and Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said on Wednesday that a group of participants had potentially been in contact with someone from New York who had contracted coronavirus.

And on Saturday, the American Conservative Union (ACU), which welcomes the top Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed that one of the participants in this year’s conference has tested positive for the virus.