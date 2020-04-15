Home sales fell 14% in March as COVID-19 moved in, CREA says

The Canadian Real Estate Association said home sales fell 14% in March as COVID-19 blockages slowed the market.

The group, which represents 130,000 real estate agents across the country, said on Wednesday that the month had started off strong but had slowed dramatically in the second half, “as the economic turmoil and rules of physical distancing surrounding the COVID pandemic- 19 pushed buyers and sellers to fall back more and more on the “.

Sales were down across the board from February levels, including in the following cities:

Greater Toronto Area, down 20.8%.

Montreal, down 13.3%.

Vancouver area, down 2.9%.

The Fraser Valley, down 13.6%.

Calgary, down 26.3%.

Edmonton, down 13.2%.

Winnipeg, down 7.3%.

Hamilton-Burlington, down 24.9%.

Ottawa, down 7.9%.

“Planet 2020 will long be remembered on the planet,” said CREA President Jason Stephen. “Canadian home sales and announcements increased for what was to be a busy spring [but] after Friday the 13th, everything turned aside. “

CREA’s chief economist Shaun Cathcart said the month started off strong and then froze completely in the second half, which shook the overall monthly figure.

“Preliminary data from the first week of April suggests that sales and new listings were only about half of what would be normal for this time of the year,” he said.

On the price side, the average selling price of a house sold during the month was just over $ 540,000. This is basically unchanged from the average selling price in February, but it is up 12.5% ​​from the average seen in March of last year.

