Home work during coronavirus: how to avoid burnout

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

While getting out of bed to connect to work from the couch may have seemed like a dream scenario just a few weeks ago, many are struggling to find ways to cope with their new reality coronavirus the epidemic is decreasing. What may have once been exciting and interesting may now seem dull and monotonous, with no face-to-face interaction, which can signal imminent exhaustion.

“There are a number of signs of burnout, it usually has to do with the stress that eventually burns someone out and then burn out,” psychologist and managing partner Dr. Rob Fazio told Fox News. from OnPoint Advising. “Some of the signs are when you go from anxiety or stress to real loss of motivation, that internal motivation.”

CORONAVIRUS PRESENTS NEW CHALLENGES FOR DRUG AND ALCOHOL ADDICTION RECOVERY

Fazio said that people may start to lose focus or feel disengaged from work and have less energy, or even notice that their emotions are dull.

“With stress, emotions can often be strong or intense,” he said. “With burnout, you often have less intense emotions.”

Working from home during this period can also be difficult, as there is not necessarily a deadline for completion. Separating your work from home life can be difficult, especially if there are children at home with you. Fazio said that while he and his wife, who are also working full-time, share the care of their 4-year-old child, he is sometimes unable to give his child his full attention due to the work , which can have harmful consequences. on a person.

“It can exhaust you if you don’t control it,” he said.

ITALY APPEARS TO FLATEN CURVE, DATA SHOWS

It is also important to recognize that you are not alone in feeling this, said Fazio, while recognizing that people traveling on business or who are used to seeing colleagues in the office also go through a period of adjustment. .

“If you look at social media, people were really energetic the first week or so, putting all of their posts and workouts and everything, and now you’re starting to see that decline because there isn’t yet light at the end of the tunnel and we are already a couple [of] weeks, so it can really create burnout for some people, “he said.

However, there are steps you can take to avoid burnout, including recognizing certain signs in yourself before they are installed. Fazio also advises doing something to “reset” or get away from work so you can go back and refocus. Finally, he recommends rebuilding, which allows you to do something that encourages learning or growth.

“What is essential here is to know yourself and what energizes and exhausts you,” he said, adding that the same methods of resetting and refocusing will not be the same. for everyone.

While a 15-minute conversation with co-workers about something other than work may be beneficial for some, others may be more sensitive to a quick discussion with their boss about work goals and career aspirations.

Reaching out and connecting emotionally with someone can also help create a buffer of anxiety and burnout, said Fazio, which can include teaching someone something.

“Reach out and help people, teach someone something you are really good at – or offer help to someone,” he said. “It has a psychological and physiological impact.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Fazio said it was also important during this time to give yourself a break and recognize that productivity has a different definition at the moment, and that not everything will be perfect.

“If you want to be efficient at work and you are going to be there for other people, you have to do some type of personal care, whatever it is,” he said. “Really know how you are built and what types of interactions you want.”