Hi everyone! This is our weekly newsletter on everything related to the environment, where we highlight trends and solutions that make us evolve towards a more sustainable world. ((register here to receive it in your inbox every Thursday.)

This week:

Home-work policies against coronavirus give a boost to climate plans

Planes, trains and cars: which mode of transport has the highest emissions?

Climate change in the Northwest Territories endangers cemeteries

Home-work policies against coronavirus give a boost to climate plans

(Shutterstock)

Google has asked all of its North American employees to work from home until April 10 at least to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is the most radical in a series of similar recommendations from Facebook, Twitter, Apple and many other big tech companies.

These companies employ hundreds of thousands of people. Given its magnitude, this could have a significant impact on the climate.

Transportation is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in North America, and much of it comes from commuting.

For example, if the more than four million people in Canada whose work could be done at home did it twice a week, it could remove the equivalent of 385,231 cars from the road and reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions. 1.9 million tonnes of greenhouse a 2011 report from the Telework Research Network commissioned by the City of Calgary.

“There is no faster, easier, and cheaper way to reduce your carbon footprint than not driving,” said Kate Lister, lead author of this report and president of Global Workplace Analytics, an American company that helps companies plan for the future of work.

In the longer term, emissions savings can be even greater, as telework policies allow companies to reduce the amount of office space they need to heat, power and equip. It also saves money.

That’s why many cities including Calgary , Vancouver , Saskatoon and even smaller communities like Halton Hills, Ont. , include teleworking as one of their plans to reduce climate change.

But climate benefits go beyond mitigation. Telework infrastructure also strengthens resilience extreme weather conditions that increase with climate change . And this is part of the climate change adaptation plans for certain cities, like Waterloo, Ont. .

Ten years ago, the federal government invested $ 800,000 in WORKshift , a telework support program in the Calgary area. When the city was hit by massive flood in 2013 which forced many people to work from home, many were already equipped to do so.

“He played a big role in the government’s pursuit of this flood situation,” said Lister. “Employers already had experience, and that is really the key.”

She noted that activating telework is not necessarily straightforward. This means purchasing and configuring equipment such as laptops, enabling secure access to files and resources in the cloud, and most importantly, training. “The most important thing is to train managers to manage by results rather than by the buttocks,” she said.

She added that the longer employees work from home, the more likely it is that employers will begin to realize other benefits. This can include cost savings, higher productivity, fewer unplanned absences, better employee retention and more flexibility to increase and decrease, as it does not depend on costs like office space.

Lister said support for telework often fails after events such as the floods end. But the coronavirus could be different. “It almost seems like this could be a tipping point,” said Lister, noting that so far telework has been growing slowly and steadily at around 10% per year.

She said she was already hearing advice from companies such as the global office real estate giant CBRE that it could “fundamentally change” the nature of workplaces and offices in Asia. And it seems to be spreading to other continents.

“I think,” said Lister, “that this coronavirus will outpace the trend.”

– Emily Chung

Readers comments

A theme that emerged with What on Earth? Readers of recent weeks is the unfortunate crossover of sustainable consumption and concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Nicole Fallon wrote about his local Starbucks’ visit to Ajax, Ontario, where he was told the store would not fill ceramic cups. “They informed me that … a new policy has been implemented under which no reusable cup of any kind , whether it’s the ceramic mugs they have in store or the ones customers bring, can be used now … The barista specifically stated that this policy was a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Needless to say, I was shocked and dismayed to think that this policy will not only generate a lot of additional waste, but that it will also discourage customers from the practice of using reusable containers in the future.”

Jennifer Peach wrote about a similar experience at Bulk Barn. “When I arrived at my local Bulk Barn over the weekend, I discovered a sign at their door indicating that they had temporarily suspended their reusable container program due to an” overabundance of caution “surrounding the coronavirus. “

Peach said she was concerned about the change “because it is really difficult for people to change their habits to reduce their garbage production, [and] it is really easy to get back into the habit of single use plastic bags. “

Back issues of What on Earth? are here .

Overview: emissions from transport

Fears related to the coronavirus have curbed many people’s desire to travel during the March holidays (Italy, anyone?), But tourism will surely rebound, leaving environmentally conscious travelers to consider the medium less polluting to get to their favorite destination. here is a comparative look at emissions from various modes of transport , depending on the amount of carbon dioxide released per kilometer driven. (At high altitude, planes also create other CO2-free emissions, such as nitrogen oxides .) The more people in a given vehicle, the lower the emissions per person.

(CBC)

Hot and upset: provocative ideas on the web

Climate change in the Northwest Territories endangers cemeteries

(Weronika Murray)

Residents of the Northwest Territories are concerned about the impacts of climate change – and that includes the location of their cemeteries.

The issue was raised by several representatives at the recent annual general meeting of the Association of NWT Communities, In Inuvik.

“Due to climate change and the melting of permafrost, our Dettah cemetery is currently near the end of its life,” said Jason Snaggs, CEO of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. He said that most people now prefer to be buried in the nearby Yellowknife cemetery.

Snaggs said the Dettah cemetery faces problems of subsidence and overcrowding. He said the community hopes to work with researchers from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, and the Aurora Research Institute at Inuvik to identify “the right permafrost” on which they can build a new cemetery.

“We don’t want to face this problem in the next five to ten or ten years. We want to have a cemetery that can last another 40 years.”

At the meeting, representatives from Tuktoyaktuk, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic said they encountered similar problems with their cemeteries.

Tuktoyaktuk is already concerned about houses falling into the ocean due to the erosion of the shoreline of “the Point”, the northernmost area of ​​the hamlet.

Erwin Elias, the mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, said the community was in a state of emergency due to rapid coastal erosion. His cemetery is located about 24 meters from the beach.

“This is obviously something we want to make sure we never lose to the ocean,” said Elias. “We all understand that we cannot compete with Mother Nature. But we want to preserve [the shoreline] as long as possible. “

Tuktoyaktuk will open a new cemetery further inland this year, said Elias. He said they would not close the current cemetery, but noted that they risked a situation where they would not have room for certain families.

A representative from the NWT Association of Communities said that he knew of at least two communities that had received federal funding for adaptation to climate change to address threats to cemeteries.

Behchoko received $ 65,000 in 2018-2019 to investigate the flooding in his cemetery and develop restoration options. The Rat River Development Corp. de Fort McPherson received $ 4,600 in 2017-2018 to work on several initiatives, including work on his cemetery, which is located near the escarpment.

Elias said he was not surprised by N.W.T. communities face the same problem. He said it was in the past decade that the effects of climate change “began to manifest.”

– Mackenzie Scott

Staying in touch!

Are there any questions you would like us to address? Questions you want to answer? Do you just want to share a kind word? We would love to hear from you. Write to us at [email protected].

register here get what on earth? in your inbox every Thursday.

Publisher: Andre Mayer | Logo creation: Sködt McNalty