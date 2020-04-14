Homemade coronavirus masks: tips for washing your face well

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

If you follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated face mask guidelines in the middle of coronavirus In the U.S., you probably already know how to wear a homemade mask, bandana, or other cloth face covering when you do essential shopping, especially to protect others from developing COVID-19 infection.

But it is just as important as wearing a face covering to clean it properly after you return home. To make sure that you follow the protocol as recommended by infectious diseases and other medical specialists across the country, read on to see some of the tips below.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Washing machine

The first and most obvious method of cleaning a facial covering is to throw it in a washing machine.

“A washing machine should be enough to properly wash a face covering,” says the CDC, noting that the mask should be “washed regularly depending on the frequency of use.”

Viruses on clothing and fabrics are usually inactivated when washed in water at 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). guidelines. But most home water heaters only reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This means it is extremely important to use detergent, as well as color-safe chlorine or bleach to help decontaminate the fabric as best as possible, depending on Popular science.

Then after washing, be sure to dry to hide at high temperatures in the dryer.

To boil

Placing the facial mask in boiling water is also an option, namely if a washing machine is not available.

“Use a large saucepan and enough water to make sure everything doesn’t evaporate. Leave the mask in the water for several minutes and swirl it occasionally with tongs,” explained Digital trends.

Ironing the facial mask at high temperatures can also be helpful when trying to disinfect, said Dimitar Marinov, assistant professor in the department of hygiene at Varna Medical University. Huffington post.

MAKE A CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK: THE DERMATOLOGIST OFFERS ADVICE ON THE BEST MATERIALS, HOW TO SOOTH IRRITATED SKIN

Hand washing

Washing the mask by hand is also a possibility. Lather the fabric with warm water and soap and scrub vigorously for at least 20 seconds, then use hot air to dry it.