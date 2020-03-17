Homework in the Coronavirus Epidemic: How Parents Can Reconcile Work and Family

Government advises people to stay put in an attempt to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread. To this end, many Parents find themselves working at home while their children also return from school.

Parents are now faced with the added pressure of having to take care and entertain their children, while having a productive day at work. So how can you work at home while being present for your children during this stressful time?

Dr. Jennifer Dragonette, PsyD, Executive, Northern California at Newport Academy, shared with Fox News some tips and tricks for reconciling work and family life in the midst of COVID-19.

“Balancing work and family will require more planning,” she told Fox News.

“Whatever your child’s age, they will likely be bored and restless, especially without organized sports or activities,” she added, noting that children are unable to spend time with friends or participate in other group experiences.

To ensure that children stay active – and safe – Dr. Dragonette suggests alternating childcare and all-day work with a spouse or partner, if they also work at home. In addition to having your children follow homework when they are discharged home, she suggests stocking up on crafts, board games, and other entertainment alternatives to TV or video games to help avoid childbirth. agitation.

“Make sure your child does his homework if he has been assigned, and encourage him to practice an instrument, read a book, or explore a hobby that interests him. Encourage lifelong learning rather than plugging them into digital devices as much as possible, ”said Dr. Dragonette. “Imaginative play is often overlooked as out of date or out of date, but kids have a lot of imagination to keep them busy. So that teens may be able to work with extra credits for school or to play a sport or hobby in the backyard. “

Children – and adults – thrive on routine, creating a program that includes periods of school work, play time, and a focus on learning a new skill or hobby. Group exercise, such as a bike ride at lunchtime, if possible, or a walk outside, is also a good way to break up the day and keep your kids active.

“Post this schedule in a prominent place in your home and do your best to stick to it. Children may balk at a schedule initially because it is a new item at home, but as they see you sticking to the schedule, they will get used to it more and this will make them feel comforted by having a routine again “She said.

But the most important, according to Dr. Dragonette, is to “communicate honestly and openly” with your children about your job requirements, and keep the news to a minimum, because “rumors and speculation only add to your stress”.

“Remember that your children are following you. If you’re obsessed with what’s going on right now, your kids will probably be worried too. Managing your own fears and concerns outside of them is important because safety is a primary need for children. Take breaks and let yourself be felt, but come back to your kids ready to reassure them, ”she said, noting that kids can be scared by the speed with which information arrives and directions change.

“It’s okay to tell them about what you know, just try to keep your language appropriate for your children’s age group.” Very young children do not need to know all the details of this pandemic, but can understand that we all are trying, as a community, to prevent others from getting sick, and the best way to do it right now. is to stay at home and limit contact with others outside the family, ”advises Dr. Dragonette.

Once you’re out of the clock, go the extra mile to unplug and spend an evening without a phone to fully focus on family time and decompress.

“Please also practice being gentle with yourself and your partner. Know that all the nerves are fried, and we all do our best, “she added.