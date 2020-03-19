Hospital staff make coronavirus masks from office supplies

Hospital workers fighting coronavirus in Washington state have made face masks out of office supplies – as supplies of vital protective equipment are days away from exhaustion, according to a report.

Infectious Disease Experts at Providence St. Joseph Health have designed prototypes of marine quality vinyl masks, industrial tape, foam and elastic, Bloomberg reported.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Administrative staff bought supplies to make the face shields at craft stores and The Home Depot on Monday, the store reported. The volunteers then started an assembly line to make them on Tuesday.

“We are very close to having no more face shields. Masks, we’re probably in a few days, “said Becca Bartles, executive director of infection prevention at Providence St. Joseph Health.

She said that clear vinyl sheets are particularly useful.

HOW CAN AMERICANS SAVE ELDERS, CAREGIVERS AND HEALTH WORKERS AS THEY DO WITH PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

Health care organization, which operates 51 hospitals, plans to buy more needed raw materials from wholesale suppliers and resume assembly later this week if it cannot get more finished products, said the point of sale.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday consider new “airborne precautions” for medical professionals after a new study has suggested that the coronavirus can survive in the air for hours.

Vice President Mike Pence Also Urged Construction Companies Tuesday give respiratory masks hospitals and health centers.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Washington was hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 virus, with more than 1,000 cases and 55 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has also been devastated by a large number of cases at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, where heartbreaking photos show the effects of quarantine separations on relationships.

Click to learn more about the New York Post.