Hospitals in New York, Michigan play “Don’t Stop Believin” when coronavirus patients are released

Doctors and nurses in two hospitals in New York and Michigan provide patients who have recently overcome coronavirus with an important musical message: “Don’t stop Believin. “

In a video taken by the New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, healthcare workers wrapped in protective gear are seen cheering and dancing to the famous song from Journey in 1981 as they surround two wheelchair-bound patients have recently beaten the virus.

The two patients were caught applauding during the song, one of them finally raised their two fists in the air in sign of victory.

“As a message of hope in these difficult times, #NYPQueens plays Journey Don’t Don’t Believin” throughout the hospital every time a patient # COVID19 is released and on the road to recovery, “wrote the hospital in a message with the video.

The song helps inspire health care workers.

Jaclyn Mucaria, President of New York-Presbyterian Queens, told “Good Morning America” ​​that the song gives staff and patients as much hope.

Steve Perry, the iconic band’s former singer, acknowledged the hospital video on Twitter as rumor circulated about the use of his song for those who beat COVID-19.

“I wanted to share some joy from the New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York. They play” Don’t stop Believin “” every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged, “he wrote.” We we’re all in the same boat, and we’re going to pass through together. #DontStopBelievin. “

The song also echoes through the corridors of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, as a rallying call and a message of eventual light at the end of the tunnel – as more than 900 Henry Ford healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday The Detroit News.

“The song is a sign of hope, a reminder to patients to never give up and a motivational thank you to the tired team members who keep trying,” said Veronica Hall, President of Henry Ford Hospital and registered nurse.

She said “Don’t Stop Believin ‘” was chosen because “the days can be long and hard and come with many losses and unprecedented stress”.

The hit song was played daily over the past week.

New York – the hardest hit state in the United States, saw more than 203,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 10,800 deaths early Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Michigan – the third hardest hit state in terms of death – has more than 27,000 confirmed cases and 1,760 deaths from the virus.