‘Host city contract’ gives IOC room to cancel Olympics

TOKYO (AP) —Olympic Minister of the Olympic Games Seiko Hashimoto suggested in the parliament this week that the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed several months from the scheduled opening of July 24, reaching a contractual agreement with the International Olympic Committee.

It’s not very clear and unlikely.

The IOC has repeatedly stated that the Olympics will open as planned within five months, despite the outbreak of the virus starting in China and spreading to at least 70 countries.

In Japan, more than 3,100 deaths have been reported, including 12 people, schools have been closed, rallies have been canceled, and some Olympic test events have been canceled. Pre-season baseball is played in an empty stadium, the Soccer J-League will be suspended until at least March 18, and fans will not be able to participate in the Spring Sumo Tournament.

The 81-page “Home City Agreement” signed by the IOC, the City of Tokyo, and the Olympic Committee of Japan in 2013, gives the IOC wide freedom of termination.

Reading the text prepared on Tuesday, Hashimoto stated, “The IOC has the right to cancel the game only if it is not taking place in 2020. This will postpone the game as long as it takes place during the calendar The year can be interpreted to mean what can be done. “

In the section titled “Termination”, the IOC has the right to terminate for a number of reasons. State of war, civil confusion, boycott, etc. The IOC also states that the IOC can be terminated if there is “a reasonable basis to believe at any discretion that the security of the game participants will be seriously threatened or compromised for any reason.”

The same section states that if the game is not celebrated in 2020, the IOC can be terminated. The contract states that the IOC must notify local organizers, the city, and the National Olympic Committee 60 days in advance of termination.

This section also mentions city and local organizers. The National Olympic Committee “disclaims claims and rights to any form of compensation, damages, or other compensation.”

The modern Olympics have been canceled only three times during the war.

IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday he would stay focused on athletes as the number one cheerleader.

“We encourage all athletes to confidently and fully prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” he said in Switzerland.

Tokyo Olympic Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Mutoh was expected to announce torch relay crowd restrictions late Wednesday. The torch relay will officially open in Japan on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture, 250 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

Changes to the July 24 opening must be approved by the International Broadcasting Station. Tokyo spends about $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, twice as much, according to government audits.

The IOC earns 73% of its $ 5.7 billion revenue over the four-year Olympic cycle from the sale of broadcast rights. About half of its television revenue comes from the U.S. network NBC.

Comcast, NBC’s parent company, said that due to the way insurance and contracts were written, NBC would not lose any money if the Olympics were cancelled. But Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the company would miss an ad-driven profit of $ 250 million at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He did not address the possibility of postponement of the game during his statement at the investment conference on Tuesday.

The IOC says it relies heavily on advice from the World Health Organization.

Dr. Ali Khan, director of the School of Public Health at the University of Nebraska, said in an e-mail to the AP that the virus outbreak “was a fluid and evolving situation, especially reckless, but the outbreak by the end of May Is unlikely to be completely resolved. “

Two former IOC Vice Presidents, Richard Pound of Canada and Kebangospar of Australia, suggest that a decision on Tokyo must be made by late May. As a result, more than 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes are available, catering and television broadcasts take two months, not to mention the fate of thousands of tourists, hotel reservations, flights and advertising campaigns .

Tokyo has also suspended training for 80,000 unpaid volunteers until at least May.

“From what we know from many other rallying events, including sporting events, it is very easy to spread the disease worldwide from such events, from meningitis to Zika,” said Dr. Kern. Was. “In addition to welcoming athletes and spectators with small microorganisms, illness is still ongoing in Japan.”

–

Other AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport