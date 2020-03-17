Hotel CEOs say Trump coronavirus forces thousands of layoffs

CEOs of some of the world’s largest hotel chains said President Trump On Tuesday, they are forced to lay off tens of thousands of workers as occupancy rates fall and global travel stops in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump met at the White House on Tuesday with heads of Hilton, Marriott, Best Western and other large hotel chains to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 virus on their businesses. While the CEOs promised that business would continue as usual after the coronavirus crisis ended, they told the president that they were forced to close several of their hotels in the interim and needed to find a way. to stay afloat financially during the epidemic.

“I have been in this business for 35 years and have never seen anything like it,” said Christopher Nassetta of Hilton.

Arne Sorensen, CEO of Marriott, said business in China had fallen by about 90% after first reports of the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan as business in the Macau Special Administrative Region reached a rate of 2% occupancy. The CEO of MGM said the company was closing all of its Las Vegas resorts during the pandemic.

Trump said the administration’s main goal right now is to help companies keep their employees in the midst of the crisis.

“We know your industries are among the hardest hit by the economic impacts,” said Trump. “Our goal is to defeat the virus and we will, we will hit the hidden enemy so that we can rebound.”

Meeting with hotel CEOs comes as White House expected to offer roughly $ 850 billion emergency economic stimulus to fight free fall while considering checks to American workers trying to make their way in an economy deeply disturbed by the epidemic.

Big and small American companies are reeling from closings, cancellations and public fear of the virus as the number of cases increases nationwide. Shares rose on Wall Street on Tuesday, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades.

And the president has once again urged Americans to follow sweeping directives which, over the next 14 days, will temporarily rewrite society’s standards, including for older residents to stay at home while everyone should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and their local restaurants and bars.

Trump has promised that the virus, an epidemic like the nation has not seen in more than a century, would be defeated.

“Someday we’ll get up here and say,” We won, “” said Trump during the White House briefing where reporters sat alternately to maintain a safe distance. “As sure as you sit there, we’re going to say that.”

The president’s declaration of determination came a day after, for the first time, he recognized that the pandemic could plunge the economy into a recession and suggested that the nation could be confronted with the virus until “July or August” . The president and his team warned the Americans on Tuesday to prepare for a long change in their daily routines, as it could take more than a month before the impact of his 15-day directives could even be measured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.