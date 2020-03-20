Hotels in Quebec called upon to care for patients, while the health system is preparing for overload

Public health in Quebec requires hotels in the province to clean the beds in anticipation of an overload in the health system.

“We are talking about 3,000 to 4,000 beds across the province of Quebec,” said Xavier Gret, president and chief executive officer of the Association Hôtellerie Québec (AHQ).

The hotels will not host COVID-19 cases.

Rather, it would be for uninfected semi-autonomous patients, to make room in hospitals for people who need to be treated for COVID-19.

The government has several criteria for hotels, namely that they have rooms without carpets, that catering is available and that they are located near a hospital.

“We are waiting for more information on exactly what they need,” said Gret.

Gret said the response from his members was extremely positive. All those contacted have offered to help, some of them having already made preparations.

Jean-François Caron, president of Imperia Hotel and Suites, with three hotels in the Laurentians and Lanaudière, said he had 250 rooms ready to welcome people.

“We really think we can get behind the wheel to overcome this emergency,” he said.

It will be up to the Quebec government to decide which establishments will participate in the effort. Hotels will have to negotiate contracts with the government for the rates for each room.