House approves reorganized coronavirus bill; Senate to consider Tuesday

House lawmakers approved a revamped multi-billion dollar coronavirus rescue package on Monday spent in the early morning of the weekend after negotiations between President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi and the Asset administration.

Legislators approved the measure containing technical corrections by unanimous consent. The Senate is expected to pass the bill on Tuesday.

Senators will have to approve both plans to avoid sending the fixed bill back to the House.

Representative Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, expressed reservations about the legislation and first threatened to block it on what it considered to be harmful effects for small businesses. In the end, he did not object.

Steve Mnuchin Secretary of the Treasury will meet with the Senate Republicans for lunch Tuesday afternoon to discuss next steps.

The bill was first passed 363-40 Saturday morning. It includes paid emergency leave with two weeks paid sick leave and up to three months paid family and medical leave. The legislation came after Republicans voiced concerns about its impact on small businesses, increased spending on Medicaid and the non-included language that prevents federal funds from being used for abortions.

In an effort to rally skeptical members of the GOP House, President Trump supported the package after switching languages.

Trump is also calling for a payroll tax exemption to provide economic relief to Americans. This provision was not included in the bill.

A few hours before the adoption of the first version of the bill, Trump declared a national emergency during the pandemic and announced partnerships with several companies to expand coronavirus testing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“This legislation is about testing, testing, testing,” Pelosi said over the weekend. “To stop the spread of the virus, we have secured free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. We cannot effectively fight coronavirus unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested can get their test for free. “

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.