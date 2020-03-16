House coronavirus bill may be in trouble in the Senate

“Do not underestimate the challenge of Senate could face the passage of this bill.

These are the words of a senior Republican source on the difficulty that the Senate can take to align with the House of Representatives and approve a massive measure against the coronaviruses. There is a school of thought that the Senate could simply take the bill from the House and pass it immediately. But frankly, the course is much, much more difficult than that.

In fact, there are some technical problems in the writing of the coronavirus legislation this forces the House to pass the bill again – perhaps with skeleton staff – later this week. More on that in a moment.

The House overwhelmingly approved the coronavirus emergency package in the wee hours of Saturday morning after more than 20 phone calls between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“What made it difficult was that we could never put everyone in the same room,” said a source.

In other words, social distancing has contributed to a problem of drafting legislation and exchanging offers. Usually the sides would shut up in a room and go around the table. But not in the era of coronaviruses.

This caused dozens and dozens of phone calls between Pelosi, Mnuchin, other officials from the Treasury, the White House, leaders of the Republican Congress, House committees, legislative counsel, et al. You got the idea.

Remember that President Woodrow Wilson fell ill with the Spanish flu in 1919. Wilson’s fight against the flu almost diverted the Treaty of Versailles to end the First World War. In other words, there is a precedent for pandemics that shape the negotiation curve for some of the most important things in politics.

So, the path to passage to the Senate? Not clear – even though 140 House GOPers voted for the plan in a witch hour vote on Saturday morning and President Trump tweeted his support – just hours after the legislation was rejected.

Perhaps the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), was prescient about the possible problems the Senate faces with this bill. McConnell left the Capitol in the middle of the afternoon Thursday as Pelosi and Mnuchin continued to speak. Thursday afternoon, there was no clear road to adopting a coronavirus bill. There was no final bill. And, it took the House an additional 34 hours to assemble the coronavirus package.

But Pelosi and Mnuchin would not have continued to negotiate on the night of Thursday and all day on Friday if there had been no agreement to conclude.

When the Senate finally adjourned on Thursday, it blocked a procedural vote at 5.30 p.m. and Monday – related to FISA. This is the controversial surveillance program that expired over the weekend. Yes. Nothing regarding (at this stage) a possible coronavirus invoice. In fact, Monday’s vote linked to FISA in the Senate is two parliamentary steps removed from the re-authorization of FISA. In the language of the Senate, this is a motion to invoke the closure of the motion to adopt the FISA bill. Simply put, it means the Senate must break the filibuster (with 60 votes in favor) just to start the debate on FISA. If 60 senators vote yes, and there is no other agreement, and they do it through the book, then the Senate would not officially begin the debate until late Tuesday evening on FISA. Another procedural vote would be required later in the week to conclude the entire debate. Only then Could the Senate vote on FISA and move on to the House Coronavirus Bill?

That’s if they do it through the book. And Fox learns that there are many senators who want to amend the House Coronavirus bill.

Let’s start with the status of the FISA package. Attorney General Bill barr came to Capitol Hill last Monday evening to negotiate a final version with the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and members of the Liberal Conservative caucus. The parties forged a bipartisan pact with Pelosi and other Democrats. The Chamber approved the renewal of FISA. And then President Trump tweeted that “many Republican senators want me to veto the FISA bill until we find out what led to and happened to the illegal ‘coup’ attempt. of the duly elected President of the United States and others! But McCarthy said Friday night that he expected Mr. Trump to sign FISA after it passed the Senate.

In other words, if the Senate can quickly conclude FISA, only then will senators be able to proceed to the Coronavirus Bill. But if FISA is at a standstill, who knows.

A senior McConnell official sent an email to the Capitol Hill press office after the House finished voting in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The staff member observed that it would take the cooperation of 100 senators to start working on the coronavirus bill – independent of FISA. But, since the House has yet to resolve issues with his own bill, McConnell suggested Sunday evening to wait for the House to approve this measure.

A senior Democratic House official expected the House to adopt the fixed version of the bill by unanimous consent this week – as long as no one objects. Any lawmaker’s objection would block the bill in the House and force all members of the House to return to Washington to vote.

You may remember an episode last spring when the House attempted to propose a $ 19.1 billion disaster measure to help regions ravaged by hurricanes and floods. The House hoped to approve the plan by unanimous consent because the communities needed funding. However, on three occasions, representatives Chip Roy (R-TX), Thomas Massie (R-KY) and John Rose (R-TN) all opposed it. This delayed the bill – forcing the House to vote on the package about a week later.

Therefore….

One wonders who would hinder the introduction of the coronavirus bill in the Senate. Well, there is a precedent for lawmakers blocking the quick approval of the disaster bill. Many of the 40 Republicans in the House who opposed the measure on Saturday morning complained that they only had a few minutes to read the text of the coronavirus bill. And, at this point, nobody really knows the cost of the measure. It ranges from tens of billions of dollars to hundreds of billions of dollars.

“We don’t know the price because we don’t yet know the model of the coronavirus,” said a source.

The world has never witnessed a modern pandemic like the coronavirus. So any attempt to assign a dollar amount at this point is potentially a mad rush.

Keep in mind that this coronavirus bill was supposed to be the easy bill. One can predict how complicated and expensive other bills could be. Industry bailouts. Salary increase. Salary arrears. Expanded social programs. Health care recalibration. Oh, and don’t forget the looming reinsurance issues.

Can you repeat that please?

Here we have a major event that upsets the economy and forces the cancellation of almost everything. As we saw after September 11, it may be difficult for some current insurers to remain solvent due to large payments. Insurance companies therefore cede risk another insurer. This helps mitigate some of the risk. Complicated? You bet.

It is unclear what path the Senate could take with the Coronavirus measure this week. Or maybe it’s bleeding next week.

And that’s the problem. Some would argue that Congress must act – and quickly. Others will protest that the ticket (s) are too big. Too massive. Congress should slow down.

“All of this needs to be resolved at regular Tuesday lunches,” said a source, referring to the typical political lunches at Capitol Hill. Every Tuesday, all Republicans huddle in the Mike Mansfield room at the Capitol for lunch. Democrats crowd the Lyndon B. Johnson Room.

Yes. As usual, apparently. Senators gather in the same room – during lunch, nothing less.

“We really have to get these guys out of the building before everyone gets sick,” said an assistant.